Original-Research: Partec AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to ParTec AG Company Name: ParTec AG ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Under Review from: 30.06.2025 Target price: Under Review Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: 30.06.2025 (previously: Buy) Analyst: Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34). Analyst Simon Scholes changed his rating and price target to UNDER REVIEW.



Abstract:

ParTec announced after market close on Thursday 26 June that it will not publish its audited 2024 annual report by the deadline of 30 June. The company also stated that it will inform the market about the date of the annual report's publication in a separate announcement 'in due course'. Pending publication of the annual report, we have decided to withdraw our estimates, suspend our price target (old: €170) and place our recommendation for the ParTec share Under Review (old: Buy).



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes ändert seine Empfehlung und Kursziel auf UNDER REVIEW.



Zusammenfassung:

ParTec gab nach Börsenschluss am Donnerstag, dem 26. Juni, bekannt, dass sie ihren geprüften Jahresbericht 2024 nicht bis zum Stichtag 30. Juni veröffentlichen wird. Das Unternehmen erklärte außerdem, dass es den Markt 'zu gegebener Zeit' in einer separaten Mitteilung über das Datum der Veröffentlichung des Jahresberichts informieren werde. Bis zur Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts haben wir beschlossen, unsere Schätzungen zurückzuziehen, unser Kursziel (bisher: €170) auszusetzen und unsere Empfehlung für die ParTec-Aktie auf Under Review'(bisher: Kaufen) zu setzen.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



