Original-Research: Partec AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)
|
Original-Research: ParTec AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to ParTec AG
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34). Analyst Simon Scholes changed his rating and price target to UNDER REVIEW.
Abstract:
ParTec announced after market close on Thursday 26 June that it will not publish its audited 2024 annual report by the deadline of 30 June. The company also stated that it will inform the market about the date of the annual report's publication in a separate announcement 'in due course'. Pending publication of the annual report, we have decided to withdraw our estimates, suspend our price target (old: €170) and place our recommendation for the ParTec share Under Review (old: Buy).
First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes ändert seine Empfehlung und Kursziel auf UNDER REVIEW.
Zusammenfassung:
ParTec gab nach Börsenschluss am Donnerstag, dem 26. Juni, bekannt, dass sie ihren geprüften Jahresbericht 2024 nicht bis zum Stichtag 30. Juni veröffentlichen wird. Das Unternehmen erklärte außerdem, dass es den Markt 'zu gegebener Zeit' in einer separaten Mitteilung über das Datum der Veröffentlichung des Jahresberichts informieren werde. Bis zur Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts haben wir beschlossen, unsere Schätzungen zurückzuziehen, unser Kursziel (bisher: €170) auszusetzen und unsere Empfehlung für die ParTec-Aktie auf Under Review'(bisher: Kaufen) zu setzen.
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.
You can download the research here:
Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web:
E-Mail: ...
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment