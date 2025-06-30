Report From The Annual General Meeting In Eurobattery Minerals AB



Stockholm, 30 June 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) informs that the annual general meeting 2025 in the Company was held today, 30 June 2025, whereby the shareholders passed the following resolutions. The notice to the general meeting and complete proposals are available on the Company's website, eurobatteryminerals.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of result

The annual general meeting resolved that all funds available to the annual general meeting shall be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The members of the board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Election of the board of directors and auditor and remuneration

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the shareholder DH Invest AB, that the board of directors shall consist of three board members without deputy board members. It was further resolved that the Company shall have a registered accounting firm as auditor.

Furthermore, it was resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the shareholder DH Invest AB, that an aggregate annual fee of SEK 420,000 shall be paid to the board members, of which SEK 180,000 to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 120,000 to each of the other board members elected by the annual general meeting. It was resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the shareholder DH Invest AB, that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the shareholder DH Invest AB, to re-elect Eckhard Cordes, Jan Olof Arnbom and Roberto Garcia Martinez as members of the board of directors. Jan Olof Arnbom was elected chairman of the board of directors.

GO Revision & Consulting Stockholm AB was elected as auditor. GO Revision & Consulting Stockholm AB has informed the Company that the authorised public accountant Johan Isbrand will be the auditor in charge.

Resolution to issue performance shares to the Company's CEO

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to issue performance shares to the Company's CEO, Roberto Garcia Martinez. The complete proposal is included in the notice to the annual general meeting which was published on 28 May 2025.

Resolution on incentive program for the Company's CEO

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on an incentive program for the Company's CEO. The complete proposal is included in the notice to the annual general meeting which was published on 28 May 2025.

Issue authorization

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors to, on one or more occasions before the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, against cash payment, contribution in kind or set-off, resolve on new issues of shares, convertibles and/or warrants.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company. With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner world.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: ...

Contact investor relations

E-mail: ...

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255

E-mail: ...

