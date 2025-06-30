82% Retail Msmes Want To Add Digital Sales Channel: Survey

MENAFN - KNN India)A new survey by Zoho Corporation reveals that 82 per cent of micro and medium retailers in India are eager to adopt digital sales channels, even as offline marketplaces remain their primary choice.

This highlights a growing trend among Indian retailers to embrace digital tools while retaining the trust and reach of physical stores.

The survey found that 60 per cent of MSMEs now operate through an omnichannel approach, combining both online and offline presence.

Among these, 75 per cent believe it helps increase customer reach, while 68 per cent reported receiving equal revenue from both streams.

Looking ahead, 60 per cent of retailers plan to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) by 2030 to enhance competitiveness, with 44 per cent focusing on AI-driven personalisation.

Despite digital growth, 71 per cent of retailers said that customers still prefer in-person shopping to physically inspect products before buying.

Top reasons for in-store shopping include personalised service (66 per cent) and instant product access (59 per cent). Pop-up stores are gaining popularity, with nearly 50 per cent of retailers preferring them due to lower costs and flexibility.

Retailers also highlighted operational challenges. Around 60 per cent face issues in logistics and supply chain, while 57 per cent cited high physical store costs.

Faster delivery is a top customer expectation, with 57 per cent noting increased demand for same-day delivery.

In-store technology is also evolving - 70 per cent offer mobile payments, 66 per cent use tablets for browsing, and 50 per cent have kiosks for instant orders.

Social media has become a major customer engagement tool, with 72 per cent of retailers using it as a primary touchpoint.

The retail landscape in India is clearly transitioning, blending online innovation with offline reliability to create a seamless and enriched customer experience.

(KNN Bureau)