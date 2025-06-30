National Turmeric Board Headquarters Inaugurated In Nizamabad, Telangana

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated the headquarters of the newly established National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad today.

Amit Shah said the inauguration fulfills a 40-year-old demand of turmeric farmers, especially in Telangana. He emphasised that the board will transform Nizamabad's identity as the turmeric capital into a global brand.

He noted that turmeric from this region has not yet reached global markets despite centuries of cultivation.

The National Turmeric Board aims to eliminate middlemen and build a full value chain for turmeric - from packaging and branding to marketing and exports.

Amit Shah highlighted turmeric's medicinal qualities, including anti-viral, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory properties, calling it a“wonder drug.” He also mentioned that GI-tagged organic turmeric production has begun.

The central government has set a target of reaching USD 1 billion in turmeric exports by 2030. To meet this goal, the board will ensure Indian turmeric meets global quality standards, offer training to farmers, and focus on R&D to promote turmeric's health benefits.

Shah pointed out that Telangana districts like Nizamabad, Jagtial, Nirmal, and Kamareddy are among India's top turmeric producers.

In 2025, turmeric prices reached Rs 18,000–Rs 19,000 per quintal, and the government aims to increase this by Rs 6,000–Rs 7,000 in the next three years.

He concluded by reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to farmers, highlighting the creation of National Cooperative Exports Limited and National Cooperative Organics Limited to support their income and growth.

The event was attended by Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and other dignitaries.

(KNN Bureau)