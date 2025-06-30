Uttarakhand CM Highlights Green Energy Initiatives At ONGC Oil Sector Meet

MENAFN - KNN India)Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday addressed the All India Oil Sector Meet organised at the ONGC Community Centre in Dehradun, underscoring the state's commitment to green energy and sustainable development.

The Chief Minister highlighted the role of the Mukhyamantri Saur Swarozgar Yojana (Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme) in advancing solar energy adoption and self-reliance.

He also cited major hydroelectric projects such as Tehri, Koteshwar, Pipalkoti, Lakhwar, and Vishnugad as critical to Uttarakhand's emergence as an energy hub.

“There is vast potential in geothermal energy, and the state government is actively exploring this frontier,” he said, according to an official press release.

Dhami stressed the importance of natural resources in national progress, noting that fuel supports both economic development and everyday life.

Acknowledging ONGC's significant contribution to the sector, he said the public sector company accounts for 70 percent of India's crude oil and 84 percent of natural gas production, playing a vital role in the country's energy security.

He pointed to the establishment of strategic petroleum reserves and the promotion of solar energy and green hydrogen as key steps in ensuring future energy security.

Dhami noted that major strides have been made in expanding energy infrastructure, including the national gas pipeline grid under the 'One Nation, One Grid' initiative and the growth of city gas distribution networks.

He also mentioned the setting up of Bio-CNG plants and the transformative impact of welfare schemes such as Ujjwala, aimed at providing clean cooking fuel to rural households.

“India is also scaling up investments in the oil and gas sector globally, while implementing policies to boost domestic production,” he said, adding that ONGC's initiatives in Uttarakhand have been instrumental in benefiting the state's development.

