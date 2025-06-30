Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre Makes History With India's First Bilateral Lung Transplant On A Serving Army Soldier

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India A 30-year-old serving Indian Army officer from Jammu & Kashmir, suffering from a rare and life-threatening lung condition, has been given a new lease on life after a successful bilateral lung transplant at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune . This landmark surgery marks the first successful bilateral lung transplant in India performed on a serving Army soldier , reinforcing DPU's reputation as a centre for critical care excellence and advanced transplant science.



Bilateral lung transplant performed on a serving Army soldier at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune



The officer was diagnosed with Pulmonary Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (PLCH) , a rare interstitial lung disease that led to progressive respiratory failure. As his condition worsened, he became completely oxygen-dependent and bed-bound. Following his referral from the Cardiothoracic Centre of Command Hospital, Pune , he was evaluated and registered for a transplant at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune on 20th March 2025 .



On 14th April 2025 , a complex 12-hour surgery was performed. The patient's recovery was remarkable - off oxygen within a week and discharged in just over two weeks, walking unaided and breathing freely.



Hon'ble Dr. P. D. Patil , Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune , said,“This transplant reflects the strength of our healthcare ecosystem where advanced infrastructure, experienced clinicians and a deeply committed support team come together to make the extraordinary possible. We are proud that Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, could support a serving soldier's journey to recovery with the highest standards of care. My heartfelt gratitude to every individual who played a role - from the transplant and rehabilitation teams to the coordinators, nursing staff and the authorities who made the green corridor possible.”



Hon'ble Dr. (Mrs.) Bhagyashree P. Patil , Pro-Chancellor, Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune , added,“Every life we touch through our hospital is a reflection of our commitment to healing with purpose. Supporting a soldier's recovery through such a complex procedure speaks to the values we hold close - compassion, excellence and service to the nation. To care for someone who has served the country is a privilege we hold with deep respect. Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre stands as a centre of advanced care, where clinical excellence is matched by empathy and national responsibility.”



Dr. Sandeep Attawar, Lead Transplant Surgeon, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune , said,“PLCH is a rare and complex disease. This transplant required clinical precision, coordination and above all, trust. Seeing the patient recover so rapidly is a result of every unit working in perfect sync.”



Dr. Rahul Kendre , Transplant Pulmonologist, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune , added,“It was an honour to care for someone who has served the country. His determination, supported by strong teamwork and timely care, made this outcome possible.”



Dr. Rekha Arcot , Dean, Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre , said,“This life-saving lung transplant on a brave, serving officer of the Indian Army is more than just a medical milestone for us-it is a tribute to the spirit of service and sacrifice. We are deeply honoured to have played a role in giving a soldier a second chance at life. Our team's dedication is driven by a profound respect for those who serve our nation, and this successful transplant is a moment of pride, gratitude and hope for us all.”



The Intensive Care Unit team, led by Dr. Prashant Sakhwalkar (Intensivist), ensured clinical stability and recovery, with support from Dr. Asir Tamboli, Dr. Swapnil, Dr. Sagar, Dr. Viren and Dr. Amey Sable. Physician Assistants Dr. Sangapriya, Dr. Pratiksha and Dr. Shifa provided daily clinical coordination between departments. Dr. Ranjith Joel and Dr. Ashok managed the patient's rehabilitation and physiotherapy, ensuring full functional recovery.



The transplant was equally supported by an expert operations team. In the Operating Theatres, Sijo Rajan, Rijo Kuriakose, Rohini and Wamik facilitated organ retrieval and implantation across dual OT setups. Halimath, Vishal and Suneel managed organ perfusion and ECMO support, while Mr. Bagwat Patil, Bronchoscopic Technician, ensured smooth pre-operative diagnostics.



The ICU nursing team - Ganesh Munde, Pooja, Preeti, Nayna, Vaishali, Sonali and Kavita played a central role from pre-operative care to discharge, providing vigilant, compassionate support.



Transplant coordination including documentation, ZTCC compliance and clinical matching was expertly managed by Mr. Arun Ashokan and Ms. Vasanthi, who ensured timely execution of every step.



Overseeing the full institutional framework and ensuring operational readiness was Dr. H. H. Chavan, Medical Superintendent, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune. His guidance and oversight helped align medical, surgical and administrative teams with precision and purpose.



The final and most time-sensitive part of this transplant - the transfer of donor lungs was executed with military precision. With approvals from the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), facilitated by Ms. Aarti, a green corridor was established for the organ to travel from Dombivli to Pune in under two hours. This mission was led by Mr. Pramod Patil, Administrative Head of DPU Super Specialty Hospital along with Mr. Parthasarathy Shanmugam, Administrative Head, Organ Transplantation and executed with the support of the Traffic Commissioners and the city traffic authorities across districts who ensured swift passage of the organ transport.



Thanks to the exceptional teamwork, clinical expertise and visionary leadership at Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, a serving soldier of the Indian Army now breathes freely and looks ahead to life with renewed strength and dignity. The hospital remains steadfast in its mission to advance transplant science and raise nationwide awareness about the life-saving impact of organ donation.



Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune has successfully performed over 460 transplants including 32 bilateral lung transplants, 4 combined heart and lung transplants, 4 standalone heart transplants, and 1 combined heart and kidney transplant - reaffirming its position as a leader in the field of organ transplantation.



