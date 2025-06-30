Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF): Where Robots Meet Real Estate In The Future Of Hospitality



NGTF combines AI-powered robotics technology with strategic hotel acquisitions, expanding into new vision for next-generation hospitality solutions

Recent executive appointments have brought decades of hotel operations expertise and supply chain innovation to accelerate the company's deployment Major hotel advancements, including a LOI to acquire a $36.93 million Hilton Garden Inn deal adjacent to Disney's Cotino development, to position NGTF as a flagship automation showcase

The hospitality industry stands at a technological crossroads. With shortages continuing to challenge hotel operations and guests demanding enhanced service experiences, the sector faces unprecedented pressure to innovate. Traditional staffing models are proving inadequate, with many properties struggling to maintain service standards while controlling costs. This disruption has created a massive opportunity for niche curiosities to evolve into proven hospitality assets.

Enter Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) , a company uniquely positioned to scale up this transformation through its integrated approach of AI-powered robotics deployment and strategic...

