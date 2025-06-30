Techmediabreaks ONAR Holding Corp. (OTCQB: ONAR) Details Q1 Growth, Strategic Focus In Shareholder Letter

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) issued a shareholder letter highlighting 79% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2025 to $1.07 million, driven by its strategic acquisition and integration of Integrum Group, now rebranded as ONAR LLC. The company emphasized its sharpened focus on high-margin, technology-enabled marketing services through Storia and Of Kos, with 90% of advertising and marketing revenue recurring. ONAR aims to achieve platform-scale profitability by executing pending acquisitions and absorbing fixed public company costs. The letter also outlined ongoing capital structure optimization and reaffirmed the company's commitment to long-term value creation in the evolving digital marketing landscape.

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company's mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of services including performance marketing & SEO, healthcare marketing, and experiential marketing & events. ONAR's agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company's technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit .

