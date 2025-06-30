Investornewsbreaks Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Settles $386K Debt With Share Issuance To Insiders And Consultants

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Trillion Energy (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) will issue 7,725,908 common shares at $0.05 per share to settle $386,295.42 in debt owed to directors, officers, and consultants. Of this, 3.9 million shares are being issued to management in a related-party transaction under MI 61-101. The company relied on exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements, as the insider portion represents less than 25% of its market capitalization. All shares will be subject to a four-month-plus-one-day hold under Canadian securities law.

Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Turkiye and beyond. More information may be found on and the company's website .

