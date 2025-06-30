Investornewsbreaks Channelchek By Noble Highlights AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) Hikes Dividend Ahead Of Q1 FY26 Results

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Channelchek , a Noble Financial Group, Inc. product and service, reports that AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) announced a 17.6% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, or $0.80 annually, up from $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annually. The dividend is payable July 31 to shareholders of record as of July 10, reflecting management's confidence in AZZ's near- and long-term outlook.

AZZ will report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, July 9, with a conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 10, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Investors look forward to updates on the ramp-up of the company's new aluminum coil coating facility in Washington, Missouri, as well as commentary on market fundamentals and capital allocation priorities.

