Al-Sisi Reaffirms Egypt's Support For Libyan Unity, Withdrawal Of Foreign Forces
The meeting was attended by senior Libyan figures, including LNA Chief of Security Staff Khaled Haftar and Chief of Ground Forces Saddam Haftar, alongside Egypt's General Intelligence Service Chief, Hassan Rashad.
According to Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy, President Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's unwavering commitment to supporting efforts that preserve Libya's unity and sovereignty, and to helping restore a sustainable path toward development.
He called on all Libyan factions to intensify coordination to establish a comprehensive political roadmap, one that would enable the simultaneous holding of presidential and parliamentary elections. The president also renewed Egypt's call for the withdrawal of all foreign troops and mercenaries from Libyan territory and for an end to external interference in the country's affairs.
El-Shennawy added that President Al-Sisi commended the Libyan National Army's role in combating terrorism, particularly its success in eliminating extremist groups in eastern Libya.
For his part, Field Marshal Haftar expressed deep appreciation for what he described as Egypt's“pivotal” role in supporting Libya throughout its prolonged crisis. He praised Cairo's steadfast backing of the Libyan people and welcomed Egyptian participation in reconstruction efforts, expressing hope that Libya could benefit from Egypt's developmental experience.
