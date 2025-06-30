Egypt's Foreign Minister Urges Diplomacy On Iran Nuclear Issue In IAEA Call
The call between Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi was part of efforts, directed by the Egyptian president, to support regional de-escalation and a resumption of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file, the ministry said in a statement.
Abdelatty stressed the need to prioritise diplomatic solutions for the Iranian nuclear programme to achieve calm, reduce tensions and bring about regional security and stability. The minister was briefed on the director-general's assessment of current developments and ways to reach a political settlement during a delicate period.
During the call, Abdelatty expressed Egypt's full support for the IAEA's role within the verification system of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He affirmed that Egypt places great importance on preserving the credibility of the NPT as a cornerstone of the non-proliferation system and looked forward to continued cooperation with the agency.
For his part, Grossi praised Egypt's pivotal role in supporting regional security and stability, the ministry said. He commended Egypt's efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and solidify the ceasefire, which would allow for the resumption of negotiations between the two sides.
Grossi also praised the results of his visit to Cairo earlier in the month and expressed his appreciation for meeting with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The IAEA chief noted the president's firm support for reaching a peaceful settlement of the Iranian nuclear file, backing the non-proliferation system, and establishing a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East.
