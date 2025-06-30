Military Production Minister Reaffirms Commitment To Asset Optimization, Governance Principles
The tour began with a review of the factory's production lines, which include multiple foundries equipped with advanced technologies capable of producing high-precision castings for both military and civilian applications. These castings range from brake drums of various sizes, wheel hubs, and exhaust manifolds to automotive parts, manhole covers, stormwater drainage inlets, refrigerator compressor housings, railway brake pads, and power tensioner components. All products are manufactured in line with international quality standards, supported by world-class production infrastructure and a highly skilled workforce.
The minister also visited the newly introduced“Furan” sand preparation station at the engine components foundry-one of the company's strategic facilities. The station enhances the quality of final products by applying advanced sand handling technologies that reduce material waste and support cost-efficiency, contributing to stronger financial performance and lower production losses.
Salah gave directives to maximise the operational efficiency of the“Sinto” foundry, which boasts an annual production capacity of 20,000 tonnes. The foundry plays a crucial role in meeting the Armed Forces' and civilian market's needs for essential engineering castings used in the production of equipment, spare parts, and various technical components.
During the visit, company chairman Mohamed Ali Khalifa briefed the minister on key performance indicators, sales and marketing strategies, inventory levels, raw material availability, and updates on ongoing development projects. The minister also listened to feedback from employees, encouraged greater productivity, and instructed company leadership to resolve any production-related challenges while fostering a supportive and efficient work environment.
The inspection also included a tour of the company's storage and inventory facilities to verify the application of monthly and annual stock audits and to ensure cleanliness and proper organisation across storage zones.
Salah reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to maximising resource efficiency, enhancing performance, applying rigorous quality standards, protecting company assets, and reducing unnecessary expenditure. He further stressed the importance of adhering to principles of good governance, meeting project deadlines, and maintaining full compliance with industrial safety protocols and the use of personal protective equipment, to ensure a safe and risk-free working environment.
