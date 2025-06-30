HYMTL Breaks Through World-Wide High-Phosphorus Iron Ore Utilization Dilemma With Dephosphorization Metallurgy Innovation
Technical Origin: A Decade-Long Dedicated Research
Since 2009, Prof. Guo's team systematically investigated high-phosphorus ore utilization. Initial studies revealed that in traditional blast furnace smelting, phosphorus almost entirely migrates into molten iron, causing steel cold brittleness. Through extensive basic experiments, the team innovatively proposed the theoretical framework of the“hydrogen reduction + melting-separation for dephosphorization” process.
“We first established thermodynamic and kinetic models for hydrogen-based direct reduction and melting-separation for dephosphorization in the lab,” Professor Guo introduced,“Through simulation experiments, we confirmed the basic experimental conditions, conducted multiple groups of experiments, verified the correctness of the 'hydrogen reduction + melting-separation for dephosphorization' theory, further optimized related models, and clarified the influence laws of key parameters such as temperature, hydrogen flow rate, and ore particle size on phosphorus removal efficiency.” In 2013, the team published important papers in journals such as Metallurgical and Materials Transactions B, revealing the mechanism: carbon-free reduction separates phosphorus into slag via mineral structure and thermodynamic regulation, while high-basicity melting enhances phosphorus distribution for efficient iron-phosphorus separation.
Technical Breakthrough: Innovation Rewrites Industry Rules
This technology redefines high-phosphorus ore utilization through three core innovations:
-
Precise Temperature Control to Prevent Phosphorus Dissolution
During the reduction stage, the temperature is strictly controlled below 1100°C to achieve selective reduction, where only iron elements are reduced, and impurities such as phosphorus remain unreduced. During melting, precisely controlled temperatures prevent apatite decomposition, eliminating phosphorus contamination at its source.
-
Slag Formulation for Phosphorus Absorption and Iron Preservation
Special slag agents are added during smelting, allowing phosphorus-containing impurities to concentrate in the slag. This ensures the phosphorus content in the hot metal equal to or lower than 0.035%, while maintaining an iron recovery rate of over 90%.
-
Carbon Dual-Effect Balancing Technology
The“dual role” of residual carbon was discovered: low carbon (<1%) aids phosphorus removal, while high carbon (>1%) improves iron recovery. By adjusting carbon concentration, the technology precisely balances dephosphorization rates and iron yields.
“Traditional concepts hold that iron ore with a phosphorus content exceeding 0.3% is of no development value, but our technology has raised this threshold to 0.9%,” said the general manager of HYMTL.
Commercialization: From Hubei , China to North Africa
Today, this technology has formed a complete IP portfolio with patents in China and overseas.
-
Hubei High-Phosphorus Iron Ore
The Enshi iron ore in Hubei, China, has a reserve of over 1.4 billion tons. Combined with the local abundant shale gas resources, relying on the innovative“hydrogen reduction + melting-separation fordephosphorization” process, it is expected promise a resource-independent, green pathway for China's steel industry. It could reduce reliance on imported iron ore and coking coal while driving economic growth in Enshi.
-
Gara Djebilet Iron Ore , Algeria
The Gara Djebilet high-phosphorus iron orein southwestern Algeria, with a reserve of 3.5 billion tons, has regained attention from the local government due to HYMTL's technology, and the iron ore development project has been restarted. Combined with the local abundant renewable energy resources, the project will accelerate green steel production in North Africa.
The general manager of HYMTL once said:“Our goal is to make every ore realize its full potential.” The hydrogen-based dephosphorization process represents not just a technical breakthrough but a global resource revolution poised to unlock 20 billion tons of high-phosphorus iron ore.
