How Zhejiang Satellite TV's“The Class Of Run” Season 13 Elevates Variety Television Through Cultural Reflection And Entertaining Enlightenment

When a nationally beloved variety show enters its 11th year and no longer limits itself to generating laughter alone, but instead turns its lens toward Taoist philosophy atop Mount Mao and the origins of Chinese characters in the water towns of Jiangnan, it signals a quiet yet profound evolution in cultural storytelling. In its latest two episodes, Zhejiang Satellite TV's The Class of Run introduces viewers to the Eastern wisdom of"Shang Shan Ruo Shui" (The Highest Good Is Like Water) through a flowing spring inside a Taiji Bagua formation, and leads them through a linguistic journey in Changzhou's Qingguo Lane, where the final puzzle spells out the character"she", symbolizing female empowerment. These intricately embedded elements of Chinese civilization are not only surprises gifted to the audience by Season 13, but also form a carefully curated"Next Level" open course in the humanities-delivered through mainstream entertainment.







Integrating Philosophy to Create a Culturally Enlightening Entertainment Platform

In order to fulfill its mission of subtle cultural transmission, The Class of Run Season 13 adopts an immersive format that transforms abstract philosophical ideas into tangible, experiential games. In the“Mount Mao” episode, a fantasy setup involving nine mythical birds competing for the title of“King of Grains” ultimately leads not to a throne, but to a spring of water symbolizing the Daoist ideal of“Shang Shan Ruo Shui” (The Highest Good Is Like Water). When the Taiji Bagua formation is unlocked and a clear spring flows outward toward all, the noise of competition dissolves into a quiet sense of mutual fulfillment. This powerful visual metaphor presents the essence of Tao Te Ching-“benefiting all things without contention”-suggesting that true strength lies not in domination, but in nurturing others like water does.







Remarkably, this philosophical narrative echoed the theme of this year's official middle school essay prompt in Shanghai:“Mutual Fulfillment.” The alignment was not coincidental but rather a reflection of the show's keen understanding of contemporary discourse and traditional cultural values. Once again, The Class of Run proves it is more than a source of viral entertainment-it is a cultural platform capable of triggering social resonance and inspiring thoughtful reflection among younger generations.

This method of“non-intrusive” cultural delivery has long been the show's signature strength and a cornerstone of its identity as a benchmark in educational entertainment. Through the members' competitive trials and personal breakthroughs, viewers vicariously undergo a shift from an obsession with being“the king” to an appreciation of the selfless, fluid strength of water. Here, philosophy is no longer confined to the cold pages of ancient texts-it becomes the spring that refreshes the mind and spirit after each challenge. This success in game design represents not only a creative victory, but also a meaningful execution of cultural philosophy-revitalizing ancient Eastern wisdom in the hearts of today's youth.

Decoding the Birth of“ She ”: Tracing Social Progress Through Language

If the journey to Mount Mao represented a philosophical reflection on the cosmos, then the latest“Changzhou” episode delves into micro-historical narrative and humanist depth. Framed around the theme of“retrieving lost voices,” the show ingeniously transforms a word-finding puzzle into a profound exploration of the history of Chinese characters and the evolution of women's linguistic empowerment.







Through the pictographic charm of oracle bone script and the show's custom-designed font“HanYi Run Style,” both the audience and cast members experience a deeply immersive journey through 3,000 years of Chinese script development. When the central mystery unfolds around the missing character“she” in Liu Bannong's renowned poem How Can Help Thinking of Her, the episode reaches an emotional and intellectual climax. From referencing historical documents such as Qian Xuantong and Zhou Zuoren's Discussion on Translating the English Word“she” published in New Youth, to playing archival audio of linguist Zhao Yuanren singing the poem, and finally to the cast members assembling the complete character“she” during a heated name-tag battle-each segment reconstructs the efforts made during the New Culture Movement to establish women as independent subjects within the Chinese written language.







From adding the radical“female” under the commonly used“he”, to popularizing“she” through Liu Bannong's poem, and eventually formalizing it as a standard character alongside its male counterpart, the character“she”-now taken for granted-mirrors a trajectory of cultural reform, societal progress, and civilizational growth. By tracing its origins, the show opens a window into feminist humanism while also showcasing the adaptability and vitality of Chinese civilization in the modern era.

The Class of Run's vivid interpretation of“she” not only rekindles public appreciation for Chinese linguistic heritage, but also provides a compelling example of how modern cultural programs can balance entertainment with knowledge dissemination. Through a carefully chosen narrative thread, the show conveys a powerful historical resonance: that even the creation of a single character can embody generations of pursuit toward equality and social change. It honors the legacy of reformers while offering a lens to understand that the depth of civilization is often reflected in the respect and dignity accorded to every individual.

Preserving National Memory and Paving the Path to Cultural Confidence

Eleven years is long enough for a variety show to become part of a generation's collective memory. Over the past decade, The Class of Run has accompanied millions of viewers through their youth and everyday lives. What is most remarkable, however, is that the show has never rested on past glory.

Instead, it continues to evolve in sync with the times-growing alongside its audience and consistently meeting each generation's expectations with sincerity and innovation. From lighthearted games to deep explorations of traditional culture, from bringing joy to conveying enduring values, these two recent episodes reflect the show's ongoing transformation. What viewers witness is more than just the exaggerated reactions on pressure mats or the adrenaline of a name-tag chase. They also see moments of focus while interpreting the Daoist ideal, and sparks of realization when uncovering the historical journey behind the character“she.“These memorable flashes are not only products of the cast's emotional engagement, but are also embodiments of Chinese culture's timeless wisdom and warmth.







Through the character“she,” the show reflects gender awareness and identity in cultural evolution. Through the metaphor of flowing water, it brings to life the Eastern philosophy of selflessness and mutual fulfillment. Across these two episodes, The Class of Run Season 13 has used one of the most popular entertainment formats to address profound topics such as Chinese character preservation, cultural confidence, feminism, and classical philosophy. With clarity and emotional power, it has elevated its thematic ambition to new heights. As one viewer aptly commented, when the show presents the stories of“Shang Shan Ruo Shui” and“she,“it ignites a deeply rooted sense of cultural pride within each individual. This national-level IP, built on shared memory, continues to reflect, evolve, and communicate cultural heritage in its own dynamic way-through motion, emotion, and meaning. In doing so, it contributes one of the most valuable cultural case studies to the modern television landscape.