Hassan Urges Institutionalising Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award For Volunteer Work

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 30 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan discussed institutionalising the Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award for Volunteer Work and urged broadening its participation across Jordan, engaging individuals and organisations.During a meeting of the Award's Board of Trustees, Hassan discussed encouraging and supporting youth involvement in volunteer activities.He called for expanding the Award's scope to comprise volunteer efforts vital to society in various fields. He underscored the role of youth centres in governorates as incubators for volunteer initiatives and advocated for volunteer work to become an integral part of their programmes.He called for diversifying volunteer activities and channeling efforts toward transforming negative cultural norms through innovative initiatives that serve communities and deliver a clear, positive message.He reaffirmed the government's support for high-quality volunteer projects that contribute to sustainable development.Minister of Youth Yazan Shdeifat presented the progress report on the Award and outlined key developments related to the methodology for the third cycle, which began registration earlier this week.He pointed out that the cycle will feature enhanced mechanisms for identifying distinguished volunteer initiatives across the country, as well as improved evaluation and judging processes.The development of a media and communications strategy and sustainable support for volunteer initiatives were highlighted.Board members discussed proposals aimed at refining mechanisms to attract more participants and identifying priority areas for volunteer work that address societal challenges.The registration link for the third edition of the Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Award for Volunteer Work was launched on June 28, in tandem with the launch of the Al Hussein Work and Construction Camps 2025.Applications will be accepted until the end of August. Interested individuals and organisations can visit the official website to access the guide, guidelines for each category, nomination requirements and all necessary documentation.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II inaugurated the Award on December 5, 2021, in celebration of International Volunteer Day.The Award aims to foster a culture of volunteerism, motivate individual and institutional efforts, promote social responsibility within organisations and recognise outstanding volunteer contributions that positively impact sustainable development.