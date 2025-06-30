403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nine Died, 27 Hospitalised From Methanol Poisoning: Health Ministry
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 30 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health said nine people died and 27 others hospitalised from poisoning after consuming alcohol contaminated with methanol, a highly toxic substance.
The affected individuals are currently receiving intensive medical care, including dialysis, in hospitals in Zarqa, Amman and Balqa.
Imad Abu Yaqeen, Director of the Technical Affairs Department at the Ministry, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday that the majority of those hospialised underwent immediate dialysis to remove toxins from their bloodstream.
Most patients are in critical condition, with some requiring ventilator support in intensive care units.
Abu Yaqeen warned of the dangers posed by industrial methanol, which is not intended for human consumption. Used as a solvent in paints and as a fuel additive, methanol is converted in the liver into toxic substances that impair cellular energy production.
It affects nerve cells in the brain and retina, leading to increased blood acidity, persistent nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing, blurred vision that can result in blindness, severe headaches, delirium and multiple organ failure.
Abu Yaqeen explained that symptoms may manifest within 2-3 hours of ingestion but can be delayed up to 36 hours depending on the dose consumed.
He emphasised that dialysis remains the "most important life-saving measure," along with ventilator support, although these interventions may be less effective if large quantities of methanol are ingested.
He warned against consuming any alcohol during this period, noting that regular alcohol can harm the liver and kidneys and elevate blood sugar and lipid levels.
If contaminated with methanol, even a small amount can be fatal.
Abu Yaqeen urged anyone experiencing symptoms to seek immediate medical attention at the emergency departments of hospitals across the Kingdom. Rapid intervention is crucial for survival.
He recounted that the first cases at Zarqa Government Hospital exhibited symptoms of poisoning from an unknown substance, characterised by increased blood acidity, which prompted urgent testing and medical intervention.
It was subsequently confirmed that these individuals had consumed alcohol contaminated with methanol.
The Ministry of Health continues to enhance preparedness in emergency and ambulance departments nationwide to handle any new cases and ensure prompt treatment.
Amman, June 30 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health said nine people died and 27 others hospitalised from poisoning after consuming alcohol contaminated with methanol, a highly toxic substance.
The affected individuals are currently receiving intensive medical care, including dialysis, in hospitals in Zarqa, Amman and Balqa.
Imad Abu Yaqeen, Director of the Technical Affairs Department at the Ministry, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday that the majority of those hospialised underwent immediate dialysis to remove toxins from their bloodstream.
Most patients are in critical condition, with some requiring ventilator support in intensive care units.
Abu Yaqeen warned of the dangers posed by industrial methanol, which is not intended for human consumption. Used as a solvent in paints and as a fuel additive, methanol is converted in the liver into toxic substances that impair cellular energy production.
It affects nerve cells in the brain and retina, leading to increased blood acidity, persistent nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing, blurred vision that can result in blindness, severe headaches, delirium and multiple organ failure.
Abu Yaqeen explained that symptoms may manifest within 2-3 hours of ingestion but can be delayed up to 36 hours depending on the dose consumed.
He emphasised that dialysis remains the "most important life-saving measure," along with ventilator support, although these interventions may be less effective if large quantities of methanol are ingested.
He warned against consuming any alcohol during this period, noting that regular alcohol can harm the liver and kidneys and elevate blood sugar and lipid levels.
If contaminated with methanol, even a small amount can be fatal.
Abu Yaqeen urged anyone experiencing symptoms to seek immediate medical attention at the emergency departments of hospitals across the Kingdom. Rapid intervention is crucial for survival.
He recounted that the first cases at Zarqa Government Hospital exhibited symptoms of poisoning from an unknown substance, characterised by increased blood acidity, which prompted urgent testing and medical intervention.
It was subsequently confirmed that these individuals had consumed alcohol contaminated with methanol.
The Ministry of Health continues to enhance preparedness in emergency and ambulance departments nationwide to handle any new cases and ensure prompt treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment