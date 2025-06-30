Nine Died, 27 Hospitalised From Methanol Poisoning: Health Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 30 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health said nine people died and 27 others hospitalised from poisoning after consuming alcohol contaminated with methanol, a highly toxic substance.The affected individuals are currently receiving intensive medical care, including dialysis, in hospitals in Zarqa, Amman and Balqa.Imad Abu Yaqeen, Director of the Technical Affairs Department at the Ministry, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday that the majority of those hospialised underwent immediate dialysis to remove toxins from their bloodstream.Most patients are in critical condition, with some requiring ventilator support in intensive care units.Abu Yaqeen warned of the dangers posed by industrial methanol, which is not intended for human consumption. Used as a solvent in paints and as a fuel additive, methanol is converted in the liver into toxic substances that impair cellular energy production.It affects nerve cells in the brain and retina, leading to increased blood acidity, persistent nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing, blurred vision that can result in blindness, severe headaches, delirium and multiple organ failure.Abu Yaqeen explained that symptoms may manifest within 2-3 hours of ingestion but can be delayed up to 36 hours depending on the dose consumed.He emphasised that dialysis remains the "most important life-saving measure," along with ventilator support, although these interventions may be less effective if large quantities of methanol are ingested.He warned against consuming any alcohol during this period, noting that regular alcohol can harm the liver and kidneys and elevate blood sugar and lipid levels.If contaminated with methanol, even a small amount can be fatal.Abu Yaqeen urged anyone experiencing symptoms to seek immediate medical attention at the emergency departments of hospitals across the Kingdom. Rapid intervention is crucial for survival.He recounted that the first cases at Zarqa Government Hospital exhibited symptoms of poisoning from an unknown substance, characterised by increased blood acidity, which prompted urgent testing and medical intervention.It was subsequently confirmed that these individuals had consumed alcohol contaminated with methanol.The Ministry of Health continues to enhance preparedness in emergency and ambulance departments nationwide to handle any new cases and ensure prompt treatment.