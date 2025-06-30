Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Strong Winds From Wednesday: Met

2025-06-30 02:02:18
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar is expected to experience northwesterly winds, ranging from fresh to strong, starting Wednesday, said the Department of Meteorology Monday. The windy conditions may continue into the end of the week, the release said.
These winds may cause blowing dust and reduced horizontal visibility in some areas, the Met Department warned and also urged all to exercise caution and stay updated with the latest weather updates through official sources.

