Qatar Airways, Philippine Airlines Commence Manila-Doha Daily Flights
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Airways and Philippine Airlines celebrate the new daily service between Manila and Doha with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Hamad International Airport (DOH).
The new partnership allows passengers flying from Manila to Doha to perfectly connect to the airline's unparalleled global network of over 170 destinations via Hamad International Airport.
Commemorating the occasion were officials and executive representatives from both the Qatari and Filipino sides, Qatar Airways said, noting that travellers from key markets such as the Brazil, Spain, United Kingdom and United States can enjoy greater choice and enhanced connectivity with Qatar Airways, the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' as voted by Skytrax in 2025, when planning their trips to the Philippines.
Qatar Airways currently serves four key cities in the Philippines - the capital city of Manila, Cebu, Clark and Davao - providing passengers with convenient entry points to some the county's most dynamic and culturally rich destinations, Qatar Airways said.
Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori said: "Qatar Airways is proud to celebrate the start of codeshare flights with Philippine Airlines. This daily service marks the beginning of a strong partnership between our two airlines, paving the way for even closer ties between the Philippines and Qatar for the benefit of both business and leisure travel."
He continued: "We welcome Philippine Airlines to our unrivalled portfolio of airline partnerships which encompasses some of the best airlines in the world. By working closely with Philippine Airlines, we will offer our customers from around the world a seamless travel experience and greater choice for connections to and from the Philippines, through the best hub in the Middle East: Hamad International Airport in Doha."
Philippine Airlines President Richard Nuttall said: "Our strategic partnership with Qatar Airways puts our valued guests in the forefront and enables us to draw from our respective strengths. Together, we can focus clearly on further developing the Philippines-Qatar air travel market while ensuring seamless connections across our respective networks."
"I express my deepest thanks to all the government officials, airport authorities, service partners and other stakeholders whose support is vital for the success of our partnership services. We are truly grateful to be your allies in this worthy endeavor," he added.
The daily nonstop flights will be operated on Philippine Airlines' long-range Airbus A330-300 aircraft in a dual-class configuration, featuring 18 flat-bed seats in an exclusive Business Class cabin and 341 seats in the main Economy Class cabin.
