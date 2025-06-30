403
Esports World Cup 2025 Unveils Official Song Of The Year And Full Opening Ceremony Line-Up
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) announced the release of“Til My Fingers Bleed”, the official Song of the Year for Esports World Cup 2025, alongside the full artist line-up for the tournament's Opening Ceremony.
Taking place on July 10 in Riyadh, the ceremony will feature live performances from Dino of Seventeen, Duckwrth, and Telle Smith of The Word Alive, as well as Grammy-nominated producer and electronic music sensation Alesso, virtuoso cellist Tina Guo, and global music icon Post Malone, who headlines the event.
“Til My Fingers Bleed” is a high-energy, cross-genre collaboration that fuses K-pop, hip-hop, and rock, capturing the emotion, ambition, and global spirit of the world's largest esports event. DINO, genre-blending rapper Duckwrth, and metalcore frontman Telle Smith each bring deep ties to gaming culture, from major esports performances to in-game collaborations.
Their live debut of the track will help open a seven-week tournament that is redefining the role of gaming in mainstream culture. The song was written and produced by Alex Karlsson and T. Ma, known for their work with BTS, G.E.M. and ATEEZ, along with Jared Lee (Duckwrth), who wrote the track's rap verse.
“At its heart, the Esports World Cup is a global celebration of community – where gaming, creativity, and culture converge on the world's biggest stage,” said Mike McCabe, Chief Operating Officer, Esports World Cup Foundation.“EWC Music, our official song, and the Opening Ceremony help define the identity of the tournament. They reflect the spirit of shared passion and the connective power of music and esports, setting the tone for an unforgettable summer and celebrating how music can elevate competition and deepen fans' emotional connection to the sport.”
Of the exciting new track, Telle Smith of The Word Alive commented 'Gaming has been a part of my life for as long as music has, so getting to bring a genre bending song to a global stage like this feels surreal. I'm honored to share the moment in Riyadh with Duckwrth and Dino, I think fans all over the world will love“Til My Fingers Bleed”'.
“From day one, the Esports World Cup has been created as a global stage for gaming culture across all genres,” said Ariel Horn, Executive Producer, Esports World Cup Foundation.“Each artist on 'Til My Fingers Bleed' brings a unique sound that connects with players, whether they're into sports, fighting, or action games. We're excited to see how players and fans pick this track up around the world and hope they will embrace it.”
Viranda Tantula, Executive Creative Director, EWC Music, added:“Music is a universal language, and this is something it shares with gaming. What inspires us at this intersection of music and esports is the opportunity to shape new sounds for a truly global audience. We've always been drawn to creative experimentation, and with“Til My Fingers Bleed', we wanted the collision of genres and international artists to reflect the same global mix of games and players that defines the Esports World Cup. The whole team has poured their hearts into this project, and we hope the community, k-pop, hip-hop, and rock fans feel the energy in both the track and the show.”
Now available across all major streaming platforms, the song is accompanied by a cinematic visualiser on YouTube, and will be featured throughout EWC broadcasts, social content, and live performances throughout the seven-week event.
The release follows“Ascension (Alesso Remix)”, a reimagining of the Esports World Cup's orchestral theme by Alesso, featuring acclaimed cellist Tina Guo. Both tracks are part of EWC Music, a long-term initiative launched in April 2025 to develop an original music identity for the tournament. The programme began with the recording of a four-track suite at Abbey Road Studios by award-winning composers 2WEI and Hollywood Scoring, and continues with global artist collaborations and live performances.
Through original scores, artist-led tracks, and live performances, EWC Music aims to elevate every moment of the Esports World Cup – from broadcast highlights to trophy lifts and stadium shows.
The Esports World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony will be headlined by Post Malone. A nine-times diamond-certified artist and lifelong gamer, he has deep ties to the esports world – from streaming Warzone and PUBG to collaborating on in-game events, including his recent Apex Legends crossover. His exclusive performance at EWC 2025 will blend chart-topping sound with a tribute to gaming culture on the world's biggest esports stage.
The official Song of the Year artists also bring strong music ties to gaming: Duckwrth's“Start a Riot” featured on the Spider-Verse soundtrack, while The Word Alive's“RISE” was the 2018 League of Legends Worlds anthem, now streamed over 300 million times.
The Esports World Cup 2025 will once again unite the global esports community in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, bringing together over 2,000 elite players and 200 Clubs from more than 100 countries. Players will compete in 25 tournaments across 24 titles for a record-breaking $70+ million prize pool – the largest in esports history.
Tickets, including access to the Opening Ceremony, are now available at esportsworldcup.
To learn more about the Esports World Cup, visit esportsworldcup and follow the Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn. Esports World Cup: Level Up, the five-part documentary directed by Emmy Award-winner R.J. Cutler, is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.
