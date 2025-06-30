Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Discusses Framework For Financing Development With Spanish King, World Leaders

Amir Discusses Framework For Financing Development With Spanish King, World Leaders


2025-06-30 02:02:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani affirmed that he discussed with King Felipe VI of Spain and a number of heads of state and government the global framework for financing sustainable development.

In a post on his official X account, His Highness the Amir said that he met with King Felipe VI and a number of heads of state and government during the official dinner banquet of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, where they exchanged views on the global framework for financing sustainable development, aiming to achieve its goals of building a more sustainable, safe, and prosperous future for all the peoples of the world.

MENAFN30062025000067011011ID1109742762

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search