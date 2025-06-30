403
Amir Discusses Framework For Financing Development With Spanish King, World Leaders
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani affirmed that he discussed with King Felipe VI of Spain and a number of heads of state and government the global framework for financing sustainable development.
In a post on his official X account, His Highness the Amir said that he met with King Felipe VI and a number of heads of state and government during the official dinner banquet of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, where they exchanged views on the global framework for financing sustainable development, aiming to achieve its goals of building a more sustainable, safe, and prosperous future for all the peoples of the world.
