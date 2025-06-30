Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Meets Somaliland President

2025-06-30 02:02:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Monday with President of Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in Somalia and discussed the importance of supporting efforts aimed at achieving security and stability there, as well as ways to enhance communication and build trust between the various parties.
HE Sheikh Mohammed affirmed Qatar's belief that Somalia's future is built through openness and constructive communication among all its components, to ensure respect for the sovereignty and national unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

