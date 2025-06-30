Medici Museum Of Art Presents The Light Of Tomorrow -- A Solo Exhibition By Mara Sfara

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for her emotive, figurative sculptures and vibrant paintings, Sfara's work bridges classical technique with contemporary vision. The Light of Tomorrow showcases a powerful collection of sculptures and mixed-media works that speak to themes of renewal, resilience, and hope for the future. This deeply personal and uplifting exhibition encourages viewers to reflect on the strength of the human spirit and the enduring power of art to inspire change.

"Mara Sfara's art radiates compassion, curiosity, and timeless storytelling," said Katelyn Amendolara-Russo, Executive Director of the Medici Museum of Art. "Her sculptures and paintings bring a sense of beauty and optimism to a world often clouded by uncertainty. The Light of Tomorrow is a celebration of hope-one that we are honored to share with our community."

The exhibition is part of a larger evening of cultural celebration at the museum, including the opening of the ZODIAC exhibition presented by the Carole Feuerman Sculpture Foundation, and OIL TO ART: A Rockefeller Legacy a thought-provoking historical display of standard oil by Steven Rockefeller.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Opening Reception for The Light of Tomorrow by Mara Sfara

When: Friday, July 11, 2025 | 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Where: Medici Museum of Art, 9350 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44484

Admission: Free and open to the public

Guests are invited to meet the artist, explore the exhibition, and enjoy light refreshments during the reception.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Katelyn Amendolara-Russo

Executive Director, Medici Museum of Art

[email protected]

3303976207

