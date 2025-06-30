Medici Museum Of Art Presents The Light Of Tomorrow -- A Solo Exhibition By Mara Sfara
"Mara Sfara's art radiates compassion, curiosity, and timeless storytelling," said Katelyn Amendolara-Russo, Executive Director of the Medici Museum of Art. "Her sculptures and paintings bring a sense of beauty and optimism to a world often clouded by uncertainty. The Light of Tomorrow is a celebration of hope-one that we are honored to share with our community."
The exhibition is part of a larger evening of cultural celebration at the museum, including the opening of the ZODIAC exhibition presented by the Carole Feuerman Sculpture Foundation, and OIL TO ART: A Rockefeller Legacy a thought-provoking historical display of standard oil by Steven Rockefeller.
EVENT DETAILS
What: Opening Reception for The Light of Tomorrow by Mara Sfara
When: Friday, July 11, 2025 | 5:00 – 8:00 PM
Where: Medici Museum of Art, 9350 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44484
Admission: Free and open to the public
Guests are invited to meet the artist, explore the exhibition, and enjoy light refreshments during the reception.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:
Katelyn Amendolara-Russo
Executive Director, Medici Museum of Art
[email protected]
3303976207
SOURCE Medici Museum of Art
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment