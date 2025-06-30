Consumers Energy Launches My Personalized Offerings Tool To Empower Customers To Save Money And Energy

Customers get access to a variety of resources to take control of their energy bills

JACKSON, Mich., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy has announced a new tool to help make it easy for customers to save on their energy bills. "My Personalized Offerings" matches customers with payment assistance resources, energy saving programs and more based on their household.

Whether customers need a hand paying their bill, budgeting energy use, or managing it all, there's a solution designed for them. Customers who want to access the tool can go to ConsumersEnergy/Offers , log in to their account, answer a few simple questions, then get connected with resources and offers that make sense for them.

"Customers can count on us for programs that meet their needs," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's senior vice president, chief customer and growth officer. "Whether hosting a BBQ this summer or staying cozy in the winter, customers save more while using less energy with custom programs at their fingertips through My Personalized Offerings."

"My Personalized Offerings" connects customers with tailored support - from payment assistance and energy-saving programs to tools that help manage usage and costs. Featured options include the Smart Thermostat Program, Budget Plan, Home Energy Analysis, Pick Your Own Due Date, Bill Alerts, and more.

In addition, customers can find household energy-efficient products that help use less energy and save money - plus enjoy instant rebates on top of already low prices when they shop at the Consumers Energy online store .

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. We are committed to delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers 24/7.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy .

