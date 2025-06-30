EMPSON USA WELCOMES BODEGA NORTON TO ITS GLOBAL PORTFOLIO

"We believe that the key is to always honor and maintain our family legacy, by representing esteemed wineries and exciting partnerships," said CEO Tara Smeralda Empson , "And, at the same time, to be versatile and proactive in today's industry. We are excited to start this new process, and we look forward to enriching our portfolio by representing such a timeless name as Bodega Norton and to ensure that our clients always have the highest standard of quality globally, as our aim is to grow and evolve together in the US market."

Anchored in Mendoza's rich winemaking tradition, Norton has been crafting exceptional, terroir-expressive wines since 1895, and is now present in over 72 countries. Ever the trailblazers, they were the first winery in Luján de Cuyo, which is located south of the Mendoza River, as well as the first to export 100% Malbec to the world in the 1970s, and the first to cultivate non-traditional varieties in the area. With an unwavering focus on quality and a bold vision for the future, the winery offers a diverse range of multi-award-winning wines, crafted to cater to a variety of palates and lifestyles. Empson USA is proud to represent wines from the Family Cellar, Estate, and Concept lines, as they align perfectly with our values of eco-sustainability, social responsibility, mindful consumption, and an emphasis on the consumer experience.

Founded by English engineer Edmund James Palmer Norton, the winery began a new chapter in 1989 when Gernot Langes-Swarovski of the well-known Austrian crystal family acquired the winery. The business is currently run by a dedicated team, working closely with winemaker David Bonomi and his expert team.

"At Norton, we are immensely proud of our history, which encompasses 130 years of passion and dedication to wine. Joining Empson USA is an exciting step that will allow us to continue sharing the essence of our passion led by Mendoza terroirs with an even wider audience in the United States. This alliance strengthens our commitment to offering the highest quality wines, reflecting our heritage and vision for the future," stated Rafael García, Norton CEO .

The following Norton wines will be available, through Empson USA, in the US market starting July 1, 2025:

Family-owned since its foundation in 1991, Empson USA is an enterprising fine wine & spirits importer with a dynamic portfolio of distinctive estates from Italy, Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, and the United States. Empson's mission is to seek out and champion carefully selected top-tier producers worldwide and to share the "Art of Fine Wine" with customers and partners in the US market.

Norton is one of Argentina's leading and most established wineries. Founded in 1895 in Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, it boasts over 130 harvests and a presence in more than 72 countries around the world. Norton's mission is to create a wide range of wines, from varietals to high-end blends and high-value experiences that positively impact consumers, commercial partners, and employees who value tradition, prestige, and reliability. The winery's wines have been honored with numerous international awards, thanks to the multi-awarded winemaker David Bonomi.

