Georgia Chamber Panel: Innovations In Georgia Forestry
Moderated by Burt Fealing, executive vice president, Southwire Company, LLC , the panelists included John Mulcahy, senior vice president, Georgia-Pacific , Matt Hestad, senior vice president, Georgia Forestry Association , and Katie Childers, director of State and Local Government Affairs, Delta Air Lines .
John, along with the other panelists, discussed emerging opportunities in Georgia's forestry industry and how companies such as Georgia-Pacific are encompassing components of the industry into their projects and strategies.
Georgia-Pacific believes businesses exist to help people improve their lives, with quality products and services they need, and they want to provide them responsibly. The company works to be a good steward of resources, understanding the impact of our businesses, and creating innovative ways to mitigate them.
Watch the panel to learn more. Innovations in Georgia Forestry | Future of Energy & Sustainability 2025 GA Chamber
About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp/about-us. For news, visit: gp. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.
