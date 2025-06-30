Moving From Now To Next: How 3M's Technology Is Shaping Tomorrow

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center

From technological advances to globalization and economic uncertainty, the pace of change has never been faster.

3M recently completed an in-depth study to understand what technologies will most influence the future of how we live, work, and interact within our communities.

Six major technology themes rose to the top: AI and computational technology; immersive technology; nanotechnology; energy technology; environmental technology; and electronics technology. These technologies will fundamentally help drive future material and digital science advancements, moving us from what's here today, to what comes next.

“Out of 80 anonymized proposals, through ranking and rating, 30 prominent technologies were identified and clustered under these six technology themes” explained Ben Watson, R&D strategy leader, Corporate Research Labs, who led the 'Technologies for the Future' team effort.

3M's innovations align with the six major technology themes and are expected to drive future material and digital science advancements, moving us from innovations for today to what's next.

"3M's pursuit of creative ingenuity and our culture of global collaboration allows us to constantly redefine the boundaries of materials science," says John Banovetz, executive vice president and chief technology officer at 3M. "Our deep expertise enables us to tackle current challenges in mobility, safety, workforce dynamics, and energy, and to envision a future shaped by groundbreaking innovations."

AI, computational technology and nanotechnology: A new age of innovation is coming to shape the Future of Mobility

With 1.3 billion vehicles on the road, mobility and how we get around is a constant driver for change and innovation. The steady growth of the EV market has been a key driver for materials innovation across the automotive industry, influencing everything from batteries and interiors.

What the world needs now

3M is addressing challenges in the automotive industry through innovations in thermal management and battery materials, adhesives, and display technologies. For instance, 3M Glass Bubbles make composite materials lighter, 3M battery solutions include thermal management materials that help dissipate heat and insulate components and 3M adhesives enable efficient disassembly of EV battery packs, reducing waste and facilitating recycling. Additionally, 3M optical films improve in-cabin displays and vehicle connectivity, boosting efficiency and safety.

AI will make finding materials, like new nanocomposites, even easier. We expect these new materials to help drive efficiency, reducing overall vehicle costs while improving usability and performance.

Tomorrow's possibilities

“AI-enabled material discovery can help to identify high-performance materials with new applications for battery efficiency and longevity, that can address range concerns by improving the overall performance of EV batteries and power,” says Tom Clausen, Global Lab Director, Computer Science at 3M.

Additionally, we can expect to see the development of ultra-high refractive index nanocomposites, that can help to improve display efficiency, while new passive thermal management materials will reduce the weight and cost of active cooling systems for passenger comfort.

Electronics and environmental technology: Connecting safe work habits with future innovations

Health and safety are essential for businesses, workers and communities to thrive and safety concerns span multiple environments. In manufacturing and industrial settings, worker safety experts are increasingly turning to technology for new solutions to long-standing risks, like hazard detection and prevention on the job.

What the world needs now

3M has a legacy of developing safety solutions, such as the 3M N95 respirator, which became vital during the COVID-19 pandemic. 3M also offers virtual reality modules for safety training and high-performance reflective road materials to enhance visibility and safety.

Tomorrow's possibilities

“Advances in AI are enabling smarter factory systems that optimize production, boost efficiency, and enhance safety by monitoring conditions and adapting operations in real-time,” says Brian Brooks, Senior Staff Scientist at 3M.

“Factories will increasingly integrate cyberphysical materials - smart materials that detect changes in temperature, pressure, light, or stress and respond automatically.”

With embedded sensors, microchips, or wireless links, these materials will interact digitally with factory systems, helping ensure workplace safety, efficiency, and security.

“Advanced materials will also be developed for use in extreme environments, to enable durable and reliable components in advanced transportation and energy applications, helping to reduce the risk of failures and helping to keep workers in those environments safe,” says Matt Frey, Senior Staff Scientist in 3M's Corporate Research Materials Lab.

Energy technology: Advancing tomorrow's energy economy

As global demand for reliable and affordable energy surges, countries are accelerating investments in power generation, grid modernization and energy efficiency to meet their energy goals. Accelerated demand is driving an interest in new materials and scalable, efficient solutions for challenges including grid stability and reducing energy loss in the built environment.

What the world needs now

3M is at the forefront of developing materials science innovations that enhance energy security and grid resilience. For example, 3M's advancements in electrical infrastructure, such as 3M ACCR (Aluminum Conductor Composite Reinforced) technology, enable the transmission of more electricity over longer distances without the need for new transmission towers. Additionally, 3M's hydrogen catalyzer technology plays a crucial role in the production of green hydrogen, a clean energy source.

Tomorrow's possibilities

“ We anticipate the continued and accelerated integration of solar energy technologies directly into building surfaces, transforming structures into power generators and significantly reducing the carbon footprint of urban areas,” says Bill Weber, Director of Business Development, 3M Ventures.

Moreover, Silicon Photonics technology can optimize resource use by enabling efficient data transmission with lower power consumption, supporting edge-based AI deployments, and reducing energy demands in data centers and communication networks.

Immersive technology: Bridging skills gaps with technology

The National Association of Manufacturers reports that the skills gap could result in 2.1 million unfilled manufacturing jobs by 2030. This gap is driven by changing workforce attitudes, with 75% from a recent global survey viewing manufacturing jobs positively and 74% recognizing the need for enhanced technology skills, but nearly that same amount 70% in the U.S. are concerned that automation will replace those jobs. To combat the labor shortage and challenge concerns around automation, companies are turning to technology like integrated robotics, immersive technology, and AI.

What the world needs now

As a leading global manufacturer and science company, 3M is committed to advancing economic development by supporting job creation and inspiring the next generation of STEM talent through careers in manufacturing. 3M addresses workforce needs directly through our many partnerships and through initiatives like its Manufacturing and Academic Partnerships (MAP) program and its partnerships with SkillsUSA and WorldSkills.

Tomorrow's possibilities

“Immersive technologies such as Neural Radiance Fields (NeRF) can generate 3D scenes from regular photos and videos. These technologies could greatly improve how we train employees to operate in a physical environment, like a factory setting,” says Kevin Gotrik, Research Specialist, with 3M's Corporate Research lab

Special materials that can be read by Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) systems can also help create digital versions of real-world objects, track their movements, and display virtual objects, blending physical and digital workspaces for efficiency and safety.

Moving beyond the expected

Jayshree Seth, 3M's chief science advocate and corporate scientist, emphasizes that while 3M's analysis targets future technologies, unforeseen breakthroughs can reshape our perception of possibilities. These“wildcards” might involve advances in quantum computing, the convergence of biological and digital technologies, or surprising material discoveries.

By embracing six major technology themes, 3M is not only advancing current progress but also preparing for future innovations. With a focus on collaboration and creativity, 3M is dedicated to making a positive impact and building a better world for all.