Good For The Soul

MENAFN - 3BL) By Kim Borges

“Who would've ever thought I'd walk out of prison and the Bureau of Justice would give me funding?”

There's nothing conventional about Shawntelle Fisher – including her ideas.

In 2019, Fisher pitched the unique concept of employer workshops for justice-involved people to an independent judging panel to earn a $25,000 grant from Regions Bank. And at this year's Regions Bank Community Convening in St. Louis, Fisher addressed the audience of 100-plus nonprofit leaders about the exponential growth her nonprofit The SoulFisher Ministries has realized since.

“When Regions gave me that $25,000, they didn't know that 25 million dollars later, I would still be doing this,” she said.“We were really just getting on our feet; we were still struggling getting people to believe that people with criminal records were worth investing in.”

Not anymore.

The U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance has been a believer since 2018, investing millions to support SoulFisher's AGAPE Reentry program and Successful Second Chances program focusing on workforce development, job search assistance and job placement for people transitioning back into the community following incarceration.

“Continued funding from BJA has put us on the trajectory to be the national organization we've envisioned from the beginning,” said Fisher.“Just seeing that application was a motivator for something possible – to just do it and don't look back.”

What else has Fisher been doing?

“Where do I start?” she said.“There are so many exciting things going on. The program Regions funded is still active and thriving. It's becoming a pillar in the community around workforce development.”

The six-year journey represents more than organizational growth; it's also involved significant personal reflection.

“Even when I was in prison, I was still a leader, just not the positive influence in my own community like I am today,” said Fisher.“I had everything in me to do what I'm doing today; all I needed was the support and guidance.”

Someone who's delivered valuable support to Fisher and SoulFisher? Eric Madkins, Regions Community Development manager in Missouri.

“Eric is our longest-serving board member,” said Fisher.“He's been our treasurer; he's our current vice-chair. Eric is ever present. When you see us, you see Eric. It's an honor to have Regions supporting him through his service.”

Through his involvement, Madkins has seen the impact Fisher and team are making.

“These aren't just services, these are lifelines restoring dignity, reducing recidivism and creating pathways to lasting success,” said Madkins.“People deserve the chance to rebuild their lives, and The SoulFisher Ministries makes that possible. I'm beyond proud to support an organization opening so many doors for our community.”

Despite all her success, Fisher will tell you opening those doors doesn't always come easily.

“I still face challenges because I've been incarcerated,” Fisher said.“I'm doing things the world didn't think I could do; that I didn't know I could do. I just have to stay focused and remember God called me to do this. If it were easy, anyone could do it. It's difficult but rewarding work.”

Seeing others thrive motivates Fisher to keep doing more – and to keep thinking unconventionally.

“We're doing amazing work in St. Louis and lives are being changed because of it,” she said.“We believe restoration is possible and success is real.”