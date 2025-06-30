Inside The Wellbeing Program Helping Utah Learners Thrive

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Irene Asturias Coronado, Special Education Teacher, Davis School DistrictSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over the past two years, a groundbreaking partnership between the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) and Peekapak, a leading provider of K-12 wellbeing resources, has supported over 30 Utah elementary schools in building stronger, more resilient learning communities for K-3 students under USBE230053CT-AMD 1Peekapak's engaging, research-backed program was introduced across Utah LEAS in early 2023 to help students build key life skills like emotional regulation, empathy, and empathy, all foundational competencies for academic and personal success. School leaders saw powerful outcomes in both classroom culture and student behavior.“Peekapak has supported our students in that their social awareness has grown because it helps them to have empathy for others. Their emotional welfare has increased by helping them identify their emotions and their reading skills have improved, which is so important.”- Irene Asturias Coronado, Special Education Teacher, Davis School District.Throughout the partnership, educators implemented Peekapak's lessons and digital tools in K-3 classrooms as part of a coordinated wellbeing strategy. With storytelling, family engagement resources, and gamified learning, the program allowed schools to seamlessly integrate wellbeing into instruction time.Notable results from pre- and post-program surveys highlight the program's measurable impact, with an increase in students' ability to share their feelings with others, as well as the demonstration of SEL skills.“All of these are values [empathy, respect] that we learn in Peekapak and things that we're talking about when we have this Peekapak time. And I think that pointing this out to the students while we're talking to them in the classrooms, and especially individually, makes a big difference.-Lexue Turner, Early Light AcademyThe impact has been so promising that many schools are choosing to continue with Peekapak and expand its use into upper elementary grades.“Utah school leaders are at the forefront of supporting the whole child,” said Ami Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Peekapak Wellbeing Education.“Their commitment to wellbeing and mental health-especially in the early years-will have a lasting impact on students, schools, and communities.” Peekapak is committed to supporting Utah's educators with data-driven, easy-to-implement wellbeing solutions tailored to local needs and standards.Peekapak was able to support the following LEAs:Book Cliff ElementaryBox Elder School DistrictCarbon School DistrictCottonwood ElementaryDavis School DistrictEarly Light AcademyDaggett School DistrictGranite School DistrictGreenwood Charter SchoolGrand County (Helen M. Knight Elementary)Ignite AcademyLincoln AcademyMaria Montessori AcademyMurray School DistrictNorth Star AcademyOgden School DistrictQuest AcademyRanches AcademySevier School DistrictSoaring Eagles PreschoolUintah School DistrictUtah Schools for the Deaf and BlindVista SchoolAscent Academy in Saratoga SpringsCareer Academy of UtahLeadership Learning AcademyThe Center for Creativity, Innovation, and DiscoveryWallace Stegner AcademyAbout PeekapakPeekapak is an award-winning education platform empowering schools to strengthen student well-being, foster positive school culture, and support every learner's success. With engaging story-based lessons, interactive digital experiences, and real-time insights for educators, Peekapak helps create vibrant, supportive classrooms where students can thrive. Trusted in over 90 countries, Peekapak is thrilled to continue expanding its impact in Utah, partnering with schools and LEAs across the state to help prepare students for lifelong success.

