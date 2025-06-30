Inside The Wellbeing Program Helping Utah Learners Thrive
Peekapak's engaging, research-backed program was introduced across Utah LEAS in early 2023 to help students build key life skills like emotional regulation, empathy, and empathy, all foundational competencies for academic and personal success. School leaders saw powerful outcomes in both classroom culture and student behavior.
“Peekapak has supported our students in that their social awareness has grown because it helps them to have empathy for others. Their emotional welfare has increased by helping them identify their emotions and their reading skills have improved, which is so important.”
- Irene Asturias Coronado, Special Education Teacher, Davis School District.
Throughout the partnership, educators implemented Peekapak's lessons and digital tools in K-3 classrooms as part of a coordinated wellbeing strategy. With storytelling, family engagement resources, and gamified learning, the program allowed schools to seamlessly integrate wellbeing into instruction time.
Notable results from pre- and post-program surveys highlight the program's measurable impact, with an increase in students' ability to share their feelings with others, as well as the demonstration of SEL skills.
“All of these are values [empathy, respect] that we learn in Peekapak and things that we're talking about when we have this Peekapak time. And I think that pointing this out to the students while we're talking to them in the classrooms, and especially individually, makes a big difference.
-Lexue Turner, Early Light Academy
The impact has been so promising that many schools are choosing to continue with Peekapak and expand its use into upper elementary grades.
“Utah school leaders are at the forefront of supporting the whole child,” said Ami Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Peekapak Wellbeing Education.“Their commitment to wellbeing and mental health-especially in the early years-will have a lasting impact on students, schools, and communities.” Peekapak is committed to supporting Utah's educators with data-driven, easy-to-implement wellbeing solutions tailored to local needs and standards.
Peekapak was able to support the following LEAs:
Book Cliff Elementary
Box Elder School District
Carbon School District
Cottonwood Elementary
Davis School District
Early Light Academy
Daggett School District
Granite School District
Greenwood Charter School
Grand County (Helen M. Knight Elementary)
Ignite Academy
Lincoln Academy
Maria Montessori Academy
Murray School District
North Star Academy
Ogden School District
Quest Academy
Ranches Academy
Sevier School District
Soaring Eagles Preschool
Uintah School District
Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind
Vista School
Ascent Academy in Saratoga Springs
Career Academy of Utah
Leadership Learning Academy
The Center for Creativity, Innovation, and Discovery
Wallace Stegner Academy
About Peekapak
Peekapak is an award-winning education platform empowering schools to strengthen student well-being, foster positive school culture, and support every learner's success. With engaging story-based lessons, interactive digital experiences, and real-time insights for educators, Peekapak helps create vibrant, supportive classrooms where students can thrive. Trusted in over 90 countries, Peekapak is thrilled to continue expanding its impact in Utah, partnering with schools and LEAs across the state to help prepare students for lifelong success.
Webinar: How Utah Schools are Supporting Student Wellbeing and Mental Health
