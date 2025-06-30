Road Trips Are Trending As Vacationers Look To Travel Without Breaking The Bank
Kiersten Saunders, author of“Cashing Out” and half of Powerhouse Duo Rich and Regular, helps you prepare for your next summer adventure, including money saving tips from her recent family trip.
While road trips can be a cost-effective vacation, they can also be unpredictable. Kiersten shares why her family opted for timesharing (yes, that timesharing!) while road tripping to make the most of their time in the great outdoors.
