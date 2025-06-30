Qatar Museums Welcomes Vibrant Summer With Culture Art, Family Fun In July

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This July, Qatar Museums invites visitors of all ages to dive into a dynamic lineup of summer-inspired experiences. Whether you're looking to beat the heat indoors or explore something new as a family, our carefully curated activities promise something for everyone. From hands-on art and design workshops to exciting interactive games and cultural storytelling sessions, each event is crafted to spark curiosity and inspire imagination. Families can look forward to engaging in group challenges and creative experiences that bring heritage and history to life in fresh, memorable ways.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art offers a variety of creative workshops throughout July, focusing on drawing, rhythm, and artistic expression for participants of all levels. Whether you're an artist, music lover, or simply curious, these sessions will leave you energised and creatively inspired.

Engage in Smart Dialogue

July 1, 2025 | 4PM to 5:30PM

This workshop focuses on research techniques, understanding the guest, and developing communication skills necessary to conduct conversations with intelligence and professionalism. Register here .

Mindful Movement

July 8 & July 9, 2025 | 11AM to 1PM

Join us on a journey of movement, music, and deep connection in Mindful Movement! This interactive family workshop invites parents and children (ages 7–12) to explore the joy of rhythm through playful dance, live music, and creative reflection. Guided by movement and the power of sound, families will connect in ways words cannot express-sharing laughter, creating memories, and rediscovering the magic of being present together. With live musical accompaniment and immersive activities, this two-hour journey will leave hearts full and spirits uplifted.

Only limited spots are available. Register here .

Colourful Creation

July 23, 2025 | 4PM to 5:30PM

July 26, 2025 | 11AM to 1PM

The Colorful Creation workshop is designed to provide children with a fun and interactive experience that encourages creativity through vibrant art activities. This public workshop introduces children to various artistic techniques, including painting, drawing, and color mixing. It allows them to express themselves artistically while enhancing their motor skills, imagination, emotional expression, and critical thinking through art. Register here .

National Museum of Qatar

The National Museum of Qatar is hosting a range of engaging activities, celebrating the country's rich heritage and culture. These include guided tours of its stunning architecture, interactive family explorations, and storytelling sessions.

Storytelling: Grandmother's Toys

Arabic Session (with English translation): July 3, 2025 | 5PM to 6PM

Let's celebrate summer together, grab our favorite doll, and listen to the story of Grandmother's Toys and their adventures during the hot summer. To register, contact: [email protected]

Guided Tour: The Effect of Water Shortage in Qatar

English Session: July 5 & July 19, 2025 | 1PM to 2:30PM

Arabic Session: July 5 & July 19, 2025 | 4PM to 5:30 PM

This tour focuses on Qatar's initiatives to address water scarcity, showcasing innovative solutions such as seawater desalination, sustainable use of ground water in Qatar's history, and awareness efforts to reduce consumption. These actions reflect Qatar's commitment to environmental sustainability and water security. To register, contact: [email protected]

Drop-in activity: Unlocking the Power of Water: A Key to Life

English Session: July 6, 2025 | 11AM to 12PM

Arabic Session: July 6, 2025 | 4PM to 5PM

The museum invites you to discover the selected collections that narrates the importance of water in daily life and the initiatives to increase its availability in Qatar in past and present. To register, contact: [email protected]

Museum of Islamic Art

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) will host a diverse range of activities in July, featuring several engaging programmes for visitors of all ages.

Summer Camp: We Are What We Eat

July 6, 7, and 8, 2025 | 9:30AM to 1:30PM

The programme is designed for boys and girls aged 7 to 10, and explores themes of food, identity, environment, and sustainability through fun, hands-on workshops and creative activities. The camp aims to promote healthy awareness, inspire creativity, and connect children with their culture in an engaging and educational way. Register here .

Story Time at MIA Library:“Pinocchio” (English) and“Pirate's Treasure” (Arabic)

English Session: July 7, 2025| 11AM to 12PM

Arabic Session: July 7, 2025 | 12PM to 1PM

Join us at the Museum of Islamic Art Library for our engaging story time sessions. In this month's family bonding story session, we will read Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi in English and Pirate's Treasure from the Pirate Adventure series in Arabic. Bring your children along for this magical adventure. The session is free to attend.

Register here for the English session and here for the Arabic session.

Curator-led tour: A Seat at the Table: Food and Feasting in the Islamic World

July 22, 2025| 12PM to 1PM

Discover the art, history, and culture of dining in the Islamic world through a curator-led tour of the special exhibition, A Seat at the Table: Food & Feasting in the Islamic World. Explore the stories behind rare objects, from intricate tableware to beautifully illustrated manuscripts, each revealing the role of food in shaping social and cultural connections. This tour offers a rare chance to see the exhibition through the eyes of its creator. The tour is available in English and Arabic. Spaces are limited, reserve your spot soon. Register here .

Workshop: Woodwork Wonders

July 28, 2025| 3PM to 4:30PM

This workshop will dive into traditional techniques, highlighting the skill and creativity behind MIA's remarkable collection. Participants will gain insight into the materials, methods and historical significance of these masterpieces while engaging in hands-on activities that bring the craft to life. Register here .

M7

M7 will host an exciting summer camp for children, designed to inspire and ignite their skills

Kids Summer Camp: Clay & Play by Jthoor

July 6 - July 10, 2025 | 10AM to 1PM

Kids Summer Camp: Clay & Play by Jthoor is the ultimate artistic escape for your kids. Get ready for the messiest, muddiest week of the summer, and fully immersed in the magic of making. Led by local creative Aysha Al Sulaiti, this hands-on camp invites kids to dive into the world of pottery, inspired by Qatar's rich marine culture. For more information and to secure your spot, click here .

Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar

Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar is hosting exciting programmes and is also collaborating with the Qatar Museums Archaeology Department for a special workshop

Dadu X Archaeology: Dig & Discover (for ages 6 - 10 years old)

July 12, 2025 | 5PM to 6:30PM

Step into the world of a real archaeologist! In this hands-on workshop, children will excavate replica pottery from a mock dig. They'll examine, record, and draw the sherds just like an archaeologist before restoring the pottery. Along the way, they'll learn how broken objects tell stories about people's lives in the past. This is an educational and creative activity full of discovery-a great first introduction to archaeology!

The registration link will be available on the Qatar Museums website soon.

Dadu Investigators Camp (for ages 8 - 11 years old)

July 27 - July 31, 2025 | 9AM to 12PM

The camp aims to nurture children's natural curiosity about puzzles, investigations, and problem-solving by teaching them skills to process a crime scene, collect, and record evidence. Children will work in teams to analyze evidence, build a case, and present their suspect to the group. This experience introduces children to the role of forensic scientists and the criminal justice network through scientific exploration.

The registration link will be available on the Qatar Museums website soon.

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) organises a magical storytelling session for children and a summer reading and discovery programme designed for families with children.

Storytelling Programme: Maya and the Beast

July 26, 2025 | 4PM to 5PM

This month's programme features a read-aloud session for children aged 7-11, creating a magical experience that sparks imagination and fosters a love of reading. This event is free to attend. No registration is required.

Summer Programme: An Athlete a Day

July 27 - July 31, 2025 | 10AM to 11AM

An Athlete a Day is a summer reading and discovery programme designed for families with children aged 7–15. Each session introduces one inspiring athlete from around the world through storytelling and guided discussion. The programme encourages families to reflect on the athlete's journey, values, and impact through shared conversations and critical thinking. After learning about the featured athlete, families will visit the Athlete's Hall in the museum to explore related exhibits and connect the story to real-world achievements.

Fire Station

Fire Station welcomes you to the launch of this year's Summer Programme for Youth! They are kicking off the first week with a special art workshop led by the artist Noha Abuela!

Workshop: Design it, Paint it, Wear it! with Noha Abuela

July 27 - July 31, 2025 | 4PM to 7PM

In this interactive workshop, participants will learn fabric painting and coloring techniques using specialized fabric paints. They'll discover how to create innovative designs on their own clothing through hand-drawing, precise line work, and color application-transforming a T-shirt or hoodie into a unique piece of wearable art that reflects their personality and style. Register here .

Technical Talks

Qatar Museums Public Art Department is organising a monthly Technical Talks series to inspire the public

Technical Talks: JEDARIART with Dimitrije Bugarski, Mubarak Al-Malik and Fatima Al-Sharshani

July 29, 2025 | 7PM

The Doha Fire Station, Cinema

The Technical Talks series showcases the expertise of QM staff, offering insights into the execution of exhibitions and public art. Held monthly from May to August, the talks nurture engagement through interactive sessions, case studies, and knowledge-sharing. This month's session is on JEDARIART with Dimitrije Bugarski, Mubarak Al-Malik and Fatima Al-Sharshani at The Doha Fire Station, Cinema. This programme aims to educate, inspire, and build a connected community within Qatar's cultural sector. Register here .

For the full schedule of exhibitions, public workshops, tours, and events, visit .