Oman Central Bank Issues Government Treasury Bills Worth RO 39 Million

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The total issuance of Government Treasury Bills amounted to RO 39 million, the Central Bank of Oman has announced.

The value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 4 million, for a maturity period of 28 days.

The average accepted price reached RO 99.705 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 99.705 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 3.84554 percent and 3.85691 percent, respectively, the Bank said in a statement today.

While, the value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 3 million, for a maturity period of 91 days.

The average accepted price reached RO 98.930 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 98.930 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 4.29176 percent and 4.33818 percent, respectively.

According to the statement, the value of the allotted Treasury bills amounted to RO 32 million, for a maturity period of 182 days.

The average accepted price reached RO 97.847 for every RO 100, and the minimum accepted price arrived at RO 97.845 per RO 100. The average discount rate and the average yield reached 4.31714 percent and 4.41212 percent, respectively.

Treasury Bills are short-term highly secured financial instruments issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds.