Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

2025-06-30 02:00:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Monday a cable of condolences to the Amir of the State of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the passing of Sheikh Fahad Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

