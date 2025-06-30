Fire Station Gears Up To Open Group Exhibition 'Printed Nostalgia' On July 16

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Fire Station: Artists in Residence has announced the opening of its new group exhibition, "Printed Nostalgia," set to launch on July 16. The exhibition invites visitors to explore both personal and collective memories through printed works that reflect themes of architecture, culture, migration, and everyday life.

Running until September 1, the exhibition will feature works by 99 Qatari and international artists, selected through an open international call that received 322 submissions from around the world.

The featured artworks will highlight the rich diversity of voices and interpretations surrounding nostalgia, offering visitors a space where emotions, identities, and histories intersect. Each print serves as a fragment of time, whether preserved, shared, or reimagined.

The exhibition includes a wide range of media, combining digital illustration, photography, painting, collage, and literature. This variety showcases the diverse approaches contemporary artists take in exploring themes of memory and identity.

A dedicated reflection space will also be part of the exhibition, designed to encourage visitors to engage with their own experiences of nostalgia and remembrance.

Commenting on the exhibition, Director of Fire Station, Khalifa Al Obaidly said: "This exhibition embodies the power of art to transcend boundaries and connect viewers through shared human experiences. It reflects the diverse backgrounds of the artists as they explore common ground in memory and identity, and it highlights the strong global response to the open call, emphasizing a universal desire to preserve meaningful moments through artistic expression."

He invited the public to visit the exhibition and reflect on the shared memories and experiences that connect us all, emphasizing how such reflections can shape our understanding of the future.

Co-curator of the exhibition and Head of the Artist-in-Residence Program at Fire Station, Saida Al Khulaifi, remarked: "Nostalgia is a universal language that expresses our shared humanity.

Through this exhibition, we witness how artists from around the world interpret concepts of memory, homeland, and belonging. Printed media serves both as subject and medium, linking us to the tangible experiences that shape our understanding of the past and present."

Among the participating artists are Abdullah Al Obaidly, Augustina Muchi, Ahmad Sharafuddin, Alreem Al Emadi, Shafik Tony Najm, Federico Lippi, Jo-Anne Mallan, Layan Waleed, Mai Iraqi, Mohamed Louanjli, Mubarak Al Thani, Omar Al Saraira, Sakina Hassan, and many others, representing a broad spectrum of cultural perspectives and artistic practices.