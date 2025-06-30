Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Indonesia's Foreign Minister

2025-06-30 02:00:45
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Monday a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia HE Sugiyono.

Discussion during the call, focused on cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

