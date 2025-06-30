Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Greek Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Monday from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic HE George Gerapetritis.

The call discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. It also discussed the developments in the region, in addition to a number of topics of common concern.