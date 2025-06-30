Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Expresses Full Solidarity With Sudan After Gold Mine Collapse

2025-06-30 02:00:45
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expresses full solidarity with the sisterly Republic of Sudan following the collapse of a gold mine in the Howaid area, which results in multiple deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveys Qatar's sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Sudan, and wishes a swift recovery to those injured.

