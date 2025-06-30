OPSWAT And Sentinelone Enter OEM Partnership To Further Strengthen Multi-Layered Malware Detection With AI

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection, and SentinelOne (NYSE:S) today announced their OEM partnership with the integration of SentinelOne's industry-leading AI-powered detection capabilities into OPSWAT's Metascan Multiscanning technology. This collaboration elevates malware detection across platforms, empowering enterprises to combat modern cyber threats with even greater precision and speed.

Tom Mullen - SVP, Business Development at OPSWAT

With SentinelOne's AI/ML detection capabilities now part of OPSWAT's Metascan Multiscanning, joint customers benefit from:



Enhanced detection accuracy through industry-leading AI capabilities

Cross-platform functionality, supporting both Windows and Linux deployments Stronger ransomware and zero-day threat defense with autonomous, cloud-independent operation

"OPSWATs mission is to ensure the secure and compliant flow of data across the world's critical infrastructure," said Tom Mullen, Senior Vice President, Business Development, OPSWAT. "Integrating SentinelOne's AI detections strengthens Metascan's multilayered defense, giving our customers faster, smarter protection against today's most sophisticated threats."

The inclusion of SentinelOne's AI/ML detections in Metascan Multiscanning provides unmatched malware detection through simultaneous scanning with over 30 leading anti-malware engines, utilizing signature, heuristic, and machine learning techniques to achieve over 99% detection accuracy. The integration of SentinelOne's AI/ML detections further amplifies this capability by identifying threats that bypass traditional defenses such as polymorphic malware.

"Our collaboration with OPSWAT reflects a shared commitment to strengthening cybersecurity through innovation," said Melissa K. Smith, Vice President, Strategic Technology Partnerships and Initiatives, SentinelOne. "By integrating our AI/ML detections with Metascan Multiscanning, we're delivering joint value that helps organizations elevate their threat detection strategies and better protect critical infrastructure across complex environments."

This integration is available immediately as part of the latest Metascan Multiscanning release and supports key OPSWAT products both on-premises and cloud, including MetaDefender Core, MetaDefender ICAP Server, and MetaDefender Kiosk.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device." philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life;

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations-including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments-trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow.