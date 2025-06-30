Secretary Rubio's Call With Bangladesh Chief Advisor Yunus

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh’s Interim Government, Dr. Muhammad Yunus. The Secretary and Chief Advisor affirmed their shared commitment to deepening economic ties between the United States and Bangladesh and to enhancing security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

