Norway Pledges Nearly $1M To Help Afghan Returnees
KABUL (Pajhwok): Norway has pledged a contribution of 10 million Norwegian krone (approximately $990,000 USD) to support Afghan refugees through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway wrote on its X handle: “The return of Afghan refugees from neighbouring countries has surged in 2025.
“To help meet rising humanitarian needs, Norway is allocating NOK 10 million from its humanitarian reserve to support UNHCR's work with returnees.”
Earlier, UN's Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan said that Norway had provided $4.25 million in humanitarian assistance to the country.
