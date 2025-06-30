165 Tankers Of Low-Quality Fuel Denied Entry At Ports Last Month: Mof
KABUL (Pajhwok): About 165 tankers of low-quality fuel were denied entry at customs last month, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said on Monday.
On its X platform, MoF wrote it denied entry to 165 fuel tankers at customs last month.
About 47 diesel tankers were sent back from Farah customs, 116 tankers of diesel, two tankers of petrol in Nimroz were rejected during the past one month.
It is pertinent to mention that low-quality fuel had been denied entry at ports of the country in the past as well.
MoF said the Department of Petroleum Products Quality Control and Monitory, in accordance with established and reliable standards, provides the basis for the import of high-quality and standard petroleum products into the country and strictly prevents the import of low-quality petroleum products.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment