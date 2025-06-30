165 Tankers Of Low-Quality Fuel Denied Entry At Ports Last Month: Mof

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): About 165 tankers of low-quality fuel were denied entry at customs last month, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said on Monday.

On its X platform, MoF wrote it denied entry to 165 fuel tankers at customs last month.

About 47 diesel tankers were sent back from Farah customs, 116 tankers of diesel, two tankers of petrol in Nimroz were rejected during the past one month.

It is pertinent to mention that low-quality fuel had been denied entry at ports of the country in the past as well.

MoF said the Department of Petroleum Products Quality Control and Monitory, in accordance with established and reliable standards, provides the basis for the import of high-quality and standard petroleum products into the country and strictly prevents the import of low-quality petroleum products.

hz/ma