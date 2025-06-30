Peru: The Rhythm Of The Heart - Cultural Event Featuring Inti Raymi And Fiesta De San Juan Held At Peru Pavilion

MENAFN - News Direct) Osaka, Japan | June 30, 2025 01:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, the Peru Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai held a special cultural event celebrating two of Peru's most iconic traditional festivals -Inti Raymi (Festival of the Sun) and the Fiesta de San Juan. The event featured live performances and screenings both outside and inside the Pavilion, allowing many guests and members of the press to experience the cultural diversity and richness of Peru.

Opening the event, Fernando Albareda, Deputy Commissioner General of Peru, delivered a welcome address,“Inti Raymi is an Andean festival that celebrates the sun god and the harvest season, while Fiesta de San Juan is a joyful celebration of life held across the Amazon region. Both festivals take place on June 24 and are important cultural expressions of Peru. We are honored to share these vibrant traditions with visitors in Japan today.”

The program began with a lively drum and zampoña performance, followed by the grand appearance of the Inca and La Coya (Queen). Traditional dances were performed, including the Valicha from the Andes and the Shipibo Dance from the Amazon. Each dance expressed the unique heritage, identity, and pride of its respective region, receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Inside the Pavilion, accredited media and invited guests were treated to a guided tour and cocktail reception featuring a screening of videos introducing the festivals, a retablo-inspired photo booth, and a performance of the Lamas Carnival Dance. A tasting menu highlighted iconic dishes such as Juane, a signature dish of the Amazon, as well as Peruvian cocktails and finger foods inspired by the Andes and Amazon regions.

In addition, in Peru's Virtual Pavilion (Metaverse), a recreation of the Inti Raymi has been made where the Inca and La Coya (Queen) can be seen in the Peru-Japan link zone. Anyone from around the world can connect and view it, as well as access audiovisual content about the Inti Raymi and the Fiesta de San Juan, with descriptions about their history and influence. To download the application, they can enter here .

Cusco, the place where Inti Raymi is held, also boasts many natural and architectural wonders such as Sacsayhuaman, Ollantaytambo, the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, the Qhapaq Ñan, Maras Salt Mines, Moray, and the Rainbow Mountains of Palccoyo, among others. Against this backdrop, the Pavilion's performance served not only as a celebration of Peru's cultural diversity but also as a strategic moment of cultural diplomacy to promote its heritage and tourism potential.

The Peru Pavilion will continue to offer events that highlight the country's cultural, culinary, and regional diversity throughout the duration of the Expo.

Peru Export and Tourism Promotion Board (PROMPERÚ). We are the government agency in charge of the development and implementation of global strategies to position Peru via the promotion of its image, touristic destinations, added value exports and investments.