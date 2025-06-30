Port Laredo Secures Its Role As North America's Cold Chain Powerhouse

LAREDO, Texas, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global demand for temperature-controlled goods accelerates, Port Laredo is cementing its reputation as the top U.S. hub for cold chain logistics across the U.S.-Mexico border.

With more than 1,000 refrigerated truckloads processed each month under strict cold-chain customs protocols, Port Laredo is unmatched in its capacity to safeguard perishable shipments from origin to destination.

"Maintaining an unbroken cold chain is not a luxury. It's an economic and public health imperative," said Kent Richard, a senior official and logistics expert with Port Laredo. "We're talking about fresh produce, pharmaceuticals, seafood, and vaccines. There's no margin for error."

Port Laredo operates three temperature-controlled inspection facilities across its commercial bridges. These allow trucks to dock directly into climate-regulated bays without breaking the cold chain during inspections by CBP, FDA, or USDA. This design eliminates exposure to external temperatures, ensuring compliance with national and international standards.

Over the past 25 years, Port Laredo and the World Trade Bridge have evolved into vital arteries of commerce for North and Latin America. They power industries including food, healthcare, chemicals, and aerospace.

That reliability has earned the port certifications under ISO 9001, HACCP, and Good Distribution Practices (GDP), which are essential in industries where even small temperature shifts can compromise safety and shelf life.

"Port Laredo helps eliminate spoilage, extend product lifespan, and ensure quality delivery across the continent," Richard added. "That's why we've become the preferred gateway for small and mid-sized exporters who rely on precision and USDA-compliant handling."

Cold chain logistics faces growing threats such as equipment failure, global supply volatility, and climate extremes. Port Laredo meets those challenges with infrastructure anchored in three non-negotiables: time, transport, and temperature.

"As trade evolves with electric fleets, autonomous vehicles, and real-time monitoring, Port Laredo is adapting fast," Richard said. "We plan to lead North American trade for the next 25 years and beyond."

About Port Laredo:

Port Laredo is the number one land port in the United States for international trade volume, strategically located in Laredo, Texas, along the U.S.–Mexico border. With cutting-edge infrastructure and multimodal connectivity, it is considered a premier site for nearshoring. It serves as a critical gateway for cross-border commerce between the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. Port Laredo plays a vital role in North America's supply chain, supporting key industries such as manufacturing, food, automotive, energy, and technology.

SOURCE Port Laredo, Texas

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED