Webstar Technology Group Places The Forge Project Under Contract In Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webstar Technology Group, Inc. (OTCPK: WBSR), a leader in visionary real estate development and digital asset innovation, is pleased to announce that it has officially placed the transformative Forge Atlanta project under contract through its subsidiary entity, Forge Atlanta Asset Management, LLC, of which Webstar owns 80%.

Located at the nexus of Ted Turner Drive and Whitehall Street, overlooking Interstate 20 and adjacent to the Garnett MARTA Station, The Forge represents one of the most ambitious and strategically positioned mixed-use developments in Atlanta's South Downtown district. This 10.014-acre site is fully entitled and zoned SPI-1 SA1, offering up to 15 million square feet of development density – the highest zoning classification available in the city.

The planned master development, designed in collaboration with Nelson Worldwide, includes:



Residential units (mix of luxury and middle-income housing)



Boutique and Luxury Hotel Rooms



Entertainment Complex



Conference Center



Cultural Center



Flex Space and Office Space



Public Plaza and Greenspace



Restaurants and Retail

Ample Parking

Webstar's acquisition aligns with Downtown Atlanta's ongoing economic revitalization, which is being fueled by over $5 billion in public and private investment across infrastructure, housing, entertainment, and innovation corridors. According to Central Atlanta Progress1, more than 50 new projects are underway or in planning, signaling strong demand for quality urban developments and positioning Webstar to be a major contributor to the city's transformation.

"The Forge is positioned to become a next-generation smart city hub-fusing lifestyle, innovation, and connectivity," said Ricardo Haynes, CEO of Webstar Technology Group. "Our mission is to create a sustainable, high-density urban district that sets a new benchmark for placemaking in the Southeast."

Webstar is actively pursuing a broad-based capital strategy to support the development of The Forge, including a combination of institutional financing, digital asset tokenization, and a forthcoming stock offering. The company's goal is to expand investor access while creating long-term value through innovation and smart infrastructure.

Further announcements regarding groundbreaking timelines, tenant partnerships, and funding milestones will be shared as development progresses.

About Webstar Technology Group

Webstar Technology Group is an innovative real estate development firm dedicated to transforming urban and resort landscapes through smart design, community focus, and cutting-edge technology. The Company is actively engaged in pioneering the tokenization of real estate assets to create inclusive investment opportunities while delivering high-quality, environmentally responsible developments.

Investor Contact:

Webstar Technology Group

P: (404) 994-7819

E: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Donald R. Keer, P.E., Esq.

Corporate Counsel

P: (254) 704-2675

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward-looking statements include the words "vision," "seek", "grow", "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website.

1 #

SOURCE Webstar Technology Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED