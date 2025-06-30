Friuli Venezia Giulia Wines Take Center Stage In New York City On October 8
The day will begin with an educational session exploring Friuli's signature grape varieties, subzones, and winemaking philosophies-both traditional and modern. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the region's terroir-driven approach and its growing reputation as a benchmark for quality and sustainability.
Following the seminar, guests will be welcomed into a walk-around tasting featuring producers from across the region, offering a comprehensive look at Friuli Venezia Giulia's diverse portfolio. From vibrant whites and refined reds to trending orange wines and elegant sparkling expressions, the tasting will showcase the breadth and depth of Friuli's winemaking. With growing consumer interest in authentic, terroir-driven wines, Friuli remains an underrepresented yet high-potential region. Its diverse styles align with today's demand for quality, versatility, and value-making them a strategic addition for trade professionals seeking distinctive offerings that stand out on shelves and wine lists.
"We're thrilled to bring the spirit of Friuli Venezia Giulia to New York," says Marco Rabino, President of UNI FVG. "This event is a chance to showcase not only the quality and range of our wines, but also the deep cultural and historical ties that shape our region's identity. We look forward to connecting with professionals who are eager to discover or revisit the uniqueness of Friulian wines."
About UNI FVG.
L' Unione dei Consorzi Vini DOC del Friuli Venezia Giulia (UNI FVG), established in 2012, represents all the DOC Wine Protection Consortia of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region. UNI FVG aims to promote Friuli Venezia Giulia as a region of excellence in viticulture, enhancing the diversity of its terroirs and the quality of its wines. Among its main activities are the promotion and enhancement of wine, carried out through events, communication initiatives, and media relations.
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results.
SOURCE UNI FVG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment