Friuli Venezia Giulia Wines Take Center Stage In New York City On October 8

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for its unique blend of Alpine, Adriatic, and Central European influences, Friuli Venezia Giulia is home to some of Italy's most celebrated white wines as well as increasingly acclaimed reds and orange wines. The event offers an exceptional opportunity to discover the authenticity, innovation, and cultural richness that define this northeastern Italian region.

The day will begin with an educational session exploring Friuli's signature grape varieties, subzones, and winemaking philosophies-both traditional and modern. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the region's terroir-driven approach and its growing reputation as a benchmark for quality and sustainability.

Following the seminar, guests will be welcomed into a walk-around tasting featuring producers from across the region, offering a comprehensive look at Friuli Venezia Giulia's diverse portfolio. From vibrant whites and refined reds to trending orange wines and elegant sparkling expressions, the tasting will showcase the breadth and depth of Friuli's winemaking. With growing consumer interest in authentic, terroir-driven wines, Friuli remains an underrepresented yet high-potential region. Its diverse styles align with today's demand for quality, versatility, and value-making them a strategic addition for trade professionals seeking distinctive offerings that stand out on shelves and wine lists.

"We're thrilled to bring the spirit of Friuli Venezia Giulia to New York," says Marco Rabino, President of UNI FVG. "This event is a chance to showcase not only the quality and range of our wines, but also the deep cultural and historical ties that shape our region's identity. We look forward to connecting with professionals who are eager to discover or revisit the uniqueness of Friulian wines."

L' Unione dei Consorzi Vini DOC del Friuli Venezia Giulia (UNI FVG), established in 2012, represents all the DOC Wine Protection Consortia of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region. UNI FVG aims to promote Friuli Venezia Giulia as a region of excellence in viticulture, enhancing the diversity of its terroirs and the quality of its wines. Among its main activities are the promotion and enhancement of wine, carried out through events, communication initiatives, and media relations.

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results.

