NASA+ Is Coming To Netflix This Summer
"The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience," said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+ at the agency's headquarters in Washington. "Together, we're committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration – inspiring new generations – right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone."
Through this partnership, NASA's work in science and exploration will become even more accessible, allowing the agency to increase engagement with and inspire a global audience in a modern media landscape, where Netflix reaches a global audience of more than 700 million people.
The agency's broader efforts include connecting with as many people as possible through video, audio, social media, and live events. The goal is simple: to bring the excitement of the agency's discoveries, inventions, and space exploration to people, wherever they are.
NASA+ remains available for free, with no ads, through the NASA app and on the agency's website .
Additional programming details and schedules will be announced ahead of launch.
For more about NASA's missions, visit:
