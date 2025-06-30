More Tests, No Insurance Needed: HNL Lab Medicine Grows Self-Pay Offerings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine is redefining convenience in healthcare with the expansion of its HNL Lab Tests Direct menu, adding dozens of new self-pay tests that empower patients to take charge of their health without the barriers of insurance or a doctor's order.

From comprehensive allergy panels and STD screenings to heart health, diabetes monitoring, and general wellness, patients can now access a broad range of lab tests on their own terms. The latest menu also includes a highly requested nasal swab test that detects four common viruses: flu A, flu B, RSV, and COVID-19 - all in one sample.

“With HNL Lab Tests Direct, patients can skip the extra steps and go straight to getting the lab tests they need,” said Jessica Bargilione, Vice President of Marketing at HNL Lab Medicine.“It's all about convenience. Patients can order tests online, walk into any of our Patient Service Centers without an appointment, and get their lab work done on their own schedule.”

All tests are self-pay, meaning no insurance is required. Patients can order directly at hnllabtestsdirect.com and visit any of HNL Lab Medicine's 50+ walk-in locations across the region.

As healthcare continues to shift toward consumer-focused, on-demand solutions, HNL Lab Medicine is staying ahead of the curve, offering accessible, affordable, and transparent testing options that support proactive health management. This model not only improves the patient experience, but also positions HNL Lab Medicine as a leader in the future of direct-access diagnostics.

For a full test menu or to find a location near you, visit or

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 16 acute care laboratories within partners' hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors , HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at .

