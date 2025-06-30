5,000 Trees And Shrubs Planted By Ecopro Home To Support Toronto's Environment

Toronto, ON - EcoPro Home Services announces the planting of its 5,000th tree this year combining top-tier landscaping with environmental efforts in Toronto.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For more than 20 years, EcoPro Home Services has delivered high-quality landscaping and interlocking projects with one clear goal: to create the outdoor spaces Toronto residents want while giving back to the planet.This year, the team surpassed their average amount of 3,000 trees and shrubs planted annually, reaching the impressive number of 5,000. Approaching landscaping with an eco-friendly mindset is part of the company's long-term commitment to improving air quality, conserving water through native plants, and supporting local biodiversity.“It's not a campaign or a hollow statement. It's just how we believe landscaping should be done,” said Kirill Lakunin, EcoPro's operational manager.“Focusing on eco-friendly landscaping practices, we're doing everything we can to build a better future for our residents and for generations to come.”Sustainability in ActionThe planting efforts were carefully coordinated in collaboration with local suppliers and eco-conscious homeowners. Native species such as serviceberry, buttonbush, and dogwood were prioritized for their ability to thrive in the region and contribute to Toronto's natural habitat.“It's part of a bigger picture,” the EcoPro team shared.“We see every project as a chance to do more than just deliver excellent results. It's a chance to contribute to something bigger.”Growing Greener CommunitiesThis milestone reflects EcoPro's founding values: quality work, lasting results, and environmental care. The team approaches each project with the belief that great landscaping should leave both people and the planet better off.EcoPro also encourages clients to consider eco-friendly landscaping features such as permeable interlocking pavers, native plant gardens, and effective drainage systems - simple choices that lead to big changes.About EcoPro Home ServicesEcoPro Home Services is a trusted landscaping and interlocking contractor in Toronto and the GTA. With over two decades of experience, the company consistently delivers high-quality service with a deep care for our environment. From full-scale landscaping design to small sustainable solutions, EcoPro turns visions into dream yards - and does it the right way.

