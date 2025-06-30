Human Algorithm Brings Sharp Strategy & Real Conversations To Marketers In The AI Era

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A curated marketing summit at IIT Madras Research Park to explore clear thinking, bold ideas, and smarter action in an AI-powered world.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when AI is rapidly transforming how marketing decisions are made, Human Algorithm is offering a space for marketers, founders, and growth professionals to step back and think differently. Scheduled at the IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the event aims to examine how human judgment and critical thinking can remain central in an age increasingly shaped by automation.

The summit is designed to go beyond trends and tool demonstrations. Instead, it focuses on how people and machines can work together to create more effective and meaningful marketing strategies. The four-hour gathering will feature sessions built around real-world examples and insights from those navigating the evolving digital landscape.

Organised by Wild Creek Web Studio , a digital strategy firm led by Praveen Kumar , the event reflects the company's long-standing focus on combining thoughtful marketing with measurable outcomes.“The future of marketing isn't just about prompts or platforms, it's about the person using them,” said Kumar.“Human Algorithm is our way of bringing together decision-makers who care about clarity over hype.”

Unlike traditional conferences, Human Algorithm avoids panels for the sake of panels and recycled keynotes. Sessions are in-person, off-the-record, and designed to encourage practical dialogue over passive listening.

The event targets those involved in building or leading digital initiatives, founders, brand managers, marketing heads, and growth teams, whether or not they have a technical background. No prior knowledge of AI is required. A networking dinner will follow the main sessions, encouraging continued conversation and collaboration among attendees.

The summit reflects a growing need for spaces that allow strategic discussion amid the noise of tech-driven change. As businesses adapt to new AI tools, events like Human Algorithm are aiming to anchor the conversation in thoughtful execution and human insight.

Human Algorithm will take place on Friday, 25th July 2025, from 4 PM to 8 PM at IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Seats are limited and registration is required.

To learn more or reserve a spot, visit /human-algorithm/ .

