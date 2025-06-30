Human Algorithm Brings Sharp Strategy & Real Conversations To Marketers In The AI Era
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when AI is rapidly transforming how marketing decisions are made, Human Algorithm is offering a space for marketers, founders, and growth professionals to step back and think differently. Scheduled at the IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the event aims to examine how human judgment and critical thinking can remain central in an age increasingly shaped by automation.
The summit is designed to go beyond trends and tool demonstrations. Instead, it focuses on how people and machines can work together to create more effective and meaningful marketing strategies. The four-hour gathering will feature sessions built around real-world examples and insights from those navigating the evolving digital landscape.
Organised by Wild Creek Web Studio , a digital strategy firm led by Praveen Kumar , the event reflects the company's long-standing focus on combining thoughtful marketing with measurable outcomes.“The future of marketing isn't just about prompts or platforms, it's about the person using them,” said Kumar.“Human Algorithm is our way of bringing together decision-makers who care about clarity over hype.”
Unlike traditional conferences, Human Algorithm avoids panels for the sake of panels and recycled keynotes. Sessions are in-person, off-the-record, and designed to encourage practical dialogue over passive listening.
The event targets those involved in building or leading digital initiatives, founders, brand managers, marketing heads, and growth teams, whether or not they have a technical background. No prior knowledge of AI is required. A networking dinner will follow the main sessions, encouraging continued conversation and collaboration among attendees.
The summit reflects a growing need for spaces that allow strategic discussion amid the noise of tech-driven change. As businesses adapt to new AI tools, events like Human Algorithm are aiming to anchor the conversation in thoughtful execution and human insight.
Human Algorithm will take place on Friday, 25th July 2025, from 4 PM to 8 PM at IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Seats are limited and registration is required.
To learn more or reserve a spot, visit /human-algorithm/ .
Praveen Kumar
Wild Creek Web Studio
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment