WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, 5G Security Market Growing at 40.5% CAGR | Reach USD 37.8 Billion by 2031 Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.Driving Factors 5G Security MarketThe global 5G security market is experiencing growth due to increasing digitalization and internet usage worldwide. The adoption of 5G technology in enterprises is also contributing to this growth by improving productivity and operations. Additionally, there are promising growth opportunities in the market with the increasing adoption of IoT, AI, big data, and cloud technology. However, the market's progress is hindered by security concerns and the high initial investment costs required.The global 5G security market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $37.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 405 Pages) at:Market Segmentation of 5G Security MarketThe 5G security market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, network component security, architecture, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premises and cloud. By organizational size, the market is segregated into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. By network component security, it is divided into radio access network security and core security. By architecture, it is bifurcated into 5G NR standalone and 5G NR Non-standalone. By industry vertical, the 5G security market is classified into manufacturing, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, automotive, media & entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key Players in 5G Security MarketKey players in the 5g security such as Palo Alto Networks Inc, Trend Micro Inc., IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, Nokia CorporationIf you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:The on-premises segment to rule the roostBy deployment mode, the on-premises segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global 5G Security market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. This is attributed to the numerous advantages offered by on-premise deployments such as a high level of data security and safety. The cloud segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 41.6% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the adoption of cloud-based 5G security solutions.The large enterprises segment to dominate by 2031By organization size, the large enterprises segment held the major share in 2031, holding more than two-thirds of the global 5G Security market revenue. Surge in adoption of 5G security solutions in large businesses open numerous opportunities for the growth of the segment. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 43.2% from 2022 to 2031. Factors such as surge in digitalization and increase government initiatives through various digital SME campaigns throughout the world drive the growth of the segment.The solution segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast periodBy component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global 5G Security market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. This is due to the ability of 5G security to transform industries globally, such as BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 44.2% during the forecast period. This is because 5G security services reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment.North America garnered the major share in 2021By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifth of the global 5G security market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. Increasing investment in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, big data, and cloud computing to improve businesses drive the growth of the market across North America. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would portray the fastest CAGR of 44.3% during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of connected technology across the province.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (405 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Key Strategies/Development: 5G Security Market● In July 2022 – Ericsson acquired Vonage Holdings Corp to support Ericsson's strategy to leverage technology leadership to grow its mobile network business and expand into enterprise. By leveraging the Vonage CPaaS offering, Ericsson aims to transform the way advanced 5G network security capabilities are exposed, consumed and paid for. This will provide the global developer community, including Vonage's more than one million registered developers, with easy access to 5G network capabilities via open Application Program Interfaces (APIs).● In October 2021 – IBM corporation and Palo Alto Networks collaborated to help operators build secured 5G networks. IBM corporation and Palo Alto Networks worked together to deliver cybersecurity solutions to enterprise and telecom customers around the world. Palo Alto Networks and IBM introduced integrated security solutions and services designed for 5G networks and ecosystems. This collaboration includes security and automation spanning multifunction network devices and VNFs, container security and control plane security.● In October 2020 – Juniper Networks collaborated with Telefónica Spain, a global service provider, to secure the mobile backhaul of its growing 5G network. As Telefónica continues to roll out its 5G network across Spain, the provider needed to ensure that all traffic is secure, and its infrastructure protected. The rollout of 5G network delivers an enhanced mobile experience for customers, as well as new connectivity use cases such as IoT, augmented and reality.Covid-19 Scenario: 5G Security Market● The 5G security market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, and this trend continued even during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic led to an increase in remote work, resulting in higher usage of cloud infrastructure and remote workspace applications, giving way to a surge in internet traffic.● As a result, businesses and tech service providers were increasingly adopting 5G security solutions to ensure secure connectivity.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports :VFX Software MarketCricket Analysis Software MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. 